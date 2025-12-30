McLean man charged with sending Google Voice death threat to federal employee, lying to investigators

article

The Brief A McLean man is facing federal charges for allegedly sending a death threat to a federal employee. Prosecutors say he also lied to investigators when questioned at his home. The case is being handled in federal court in Northern Virginia.



What we know:

According to court documents, 33-year-old Scott Allen Bolger of McLean is charged by criminal complaint with transmitting threats in interstate commerce and making false statements.

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 23, Bolger used Google Voice — a service that allows users to send messages from a number different from their primary phone — to send a message to a federal employee.

Authorities allege the message included a threat to kill the employee.

Investigation details

Federal task force officers later went to Bolger’s residence to question him about the threat, according to prosecutors.

Court documents say the officers identified themselves as federal law enforcement. During the encounter, Bolger allegedly falsely identified himself as "Brian Black" and told investigators he did not know anyone named Scott Bolger.

What they're saying:

"Threats of violence are serious crimes with serious consequences," said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. "Those who target federal employees should know that we will investigate and prosecute these offenses to the fullest extent of the law."

If convicted, Bolger faces up to five years in prison, according to prosecutors. Any sentence would be determined by a federal judge after considering sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

What's next:

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gavin R. Tisdale in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.