Loudoun County teen guilty of sexually assaulting classmate in girls bathroom: judge

A judge has found a teenage boy guilty of sexually assaulting a classmate in a girls bathroom in Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.

The victim’s father, Scott Smith, says his family is planning on suing the school system.

The law firm representing the Smith Family released a statement on Monday about the judge’s ruling:

"We are relieved that justice was served today for the Smith’s daughter. This horrible incident has deeply affected the Smith family, and they are grateful for today’s outcome.

No one should have to endure what this family has endured, and now their focus is completely upon their daughter’s health and safety as she progresses forward with her life. She is a very smart and strong young woman, and she is deeply loved by her parents. Both Jessica and Scott Smith will continue to do everything in their power to protect her, and help her through this difficult time in her life. The Smith’s daughter is a survivor, and a fighter, and we are confident that she will grow even stronger with each passing day.

The Smith family wants to thank all of those in the community who have demonstrated their love and support over the past few months. The Smith family stands stronger than ever in moving forward to ensure that those responsible in the Loudoun County School system are held accountable, so that this may never happen again to anyone else’s child."

A second charge against the boy for an incident at Broad Run High School is still pending.

Investigators say the teen forced a female classmate into an empty room, where he groped her.

A number of student walk-outs in protest of the incidents are reportedly planned at schools in the district, including Stone Bridge, Broad Run and Riverside.

Stone Bridge High School’s principal says a plan is in place should such a walkout take place.

