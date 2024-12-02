Naresh Bhatt charged with murder of wife Mamta Kafle, missing since July: police

Naresh Bhatt, the Manassas Park man who police believe killed his wife Mamta Kafle Bhatt, has officially been charged with murder, court records show.

He had previously been charged with concealing a dead body in connection with his wife's disappearance but police had not found any remains at the time of his arrest in August.

The charges now filed against Naresh Batt include murder, physically defiling a dead body and the concealment of the body.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt has been missing since late July and early on, investigators indicated that they believed she had been murdered on or around July 30. Authorities say she likely died in a bloody struggle at their home.

Photo evidence released in Naresh Bhatt's court documents in August showed what appeared to be blood stains from the bedroom and bathroom in their Manassas Park home. The search of the couple’s home lasted roughly three hours.

Investigators also obtained surveillance footage showing Bhatt purchasing cleaning products on July 31.

Naresh Bhatt was first arrested in August but because her body had not been located, he was facing a class six felony charge. He was denied bond in late August. He initially waived his right to both a grand jury trial and a preliminary hearing, signaling his intent to move the case forward quickly.

His defense team also requested a speedy trial, while prosecutors continued to gather evidence, including phone records and tracking data from a car Naresh sold days before he was arrested.

Naresh is a 37-year-old Indian-American. He was not been present at several of the searches for Mamta organized by friends and community members.

The community effort in the search for Mamta has been immense. Manassas Park Police officers and Prince William County officers spent weeks combing through several areas in Manassas Park, focusing on areas such as the Blooms Crossing Community, Manassas Christian School, Camp Carondelet, and parts of Blooms Park.

Dozens of community members also joined in the searches and urged police not to give up. Many of Mamta's friends and others in the community also organized vigils and additional searches separate from police efforts, hoping to find her.

Holly Wirth, a nurse and Mamta’s former colleague at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, said Mamta’s mother and brother came to the U.S. amid the search and that family members were caring for the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Neema, after Naresh Bhatt was arrested.

Wirth and others attended the court proceedings for Naresh Bhatt since they began, calling him a "master manipulator."

The Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney says they expect the cases for Naresh Bhatt's new charges to be called at 10 a.m. Tuesday and set for trial.

Police held a press conference at 7 p.m. Monday to provide an update on the case. At this time, they say the exact details of the murder are not clear. But Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo was clear about one thing: "I just know that whatever happened in that house, it was murder."

"This all points to one person, which is Naresh," Lugo said.

The chief also said that according to the evidence, he believes Mamta's body was "cut up."

Police are continuing to investigate Mamta's disappearance but those in attendance at the Monday evening press conference say this is the justice they were waiting for.

