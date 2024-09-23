Search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt: Body camera footage reveals interaction during welfare check

article

FOX 5 has obtained body camera footage from police officers conducting a welfare check for Mamta Kafle Bhatt, just days after the Northern Virginia mother disappeared.

On Aug. 2, two officers conducted a welfare check at the home of 28-year-old Mamta Kafle after she didn't show up for her shift at work.

In this 14-minute police body camera video, you can see officers approach the home. Bhatt opens the door. They ask for Mamta and Bhatt tells them that Mamta was out of town.

"We're looking for Ms. Mamta Kafle," the officers stated during the check.

In the video, Bhatt explained that Mamta left for either New York or Texas and had destroyed her phone before departing.

As Bhatt stepped inside the home to get his ID, police discussed their next steps, suggesting they would follow up with him later.

"If she does return home, just give us a call," they advised.

Related article

This interaction between Bhatt and the officers has come up several times in court.

According to a new motion filed by Bhatt's attorney, the prosecution claims that Bhatt did not want to file a missing persons' report during the welfare check.

However, according to Bhatt’s attorney that is "incorrect." The defense says police never asked him to report her missing during their visit.

Bhatt’s attorney is also requesting the court to dismiss the arrest warrant against him, arguing that it was based on "false statements."

The motion highlights inconsistencies from the detective who initially claimed that Mamta's body was "dragged out of the house," only to later clarify that she can only prove that the body was moved from room to room within the residence.

The defense argues there is "no probable cause" to hold Bhatt and requests that he be granted bond.

Mamta Kafle was last seen at the end of July and Bhatt currently faces charges of concealing her dead body.

To date, no remains have been found.

Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo confirmed that a search of Mamta’s home was conducted again Monday, but he declined to disclose any findings.

He noted that detectives have visited some landfills but no formal searches have taken place.

Naresh Bhatt is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Read the court docs below: