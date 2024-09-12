Search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt: Forensic experts scour family's Manassas Park home

article

Authorities searched the Manassas Park home of Naresh Bhatt Thursday as their investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, intensifies.

With assistance from Prince William County’s forensic division, the Manassas Park Police Department said they executed a search warrant at the couple’s home on Heather Court after detectives reportedly received several new leads in recent days.

Police did not disclose what specific evidence they were seeking.

Mamta has been missing since late July. Her husband remains in custody, charged with concealing a dead body in connection to her disappearance.

Earlier this week, authorities asked anyone who had contact with or spoke to Naresh Bhatt between July 28 and August 5 to come forward.

Detectives want to speak to people who have not yet been interviewed.

Police have conducted multiple searches at the home and in Manassas, focusing on areas such as the Blooms Crossing Community, Manassas Christian School, Camp Carondelet, and parts of Blooms Park.

Crime scene investigators have shared photos from the couple’s home that show bloodstains in the bedroom and bathroom.

Bhatt, who has been jailed since his arrest, has waived his right to both a grand jury trial and a preliminary hearing, signaling his intent to move the case forward quickly. His defense team has requested a speedy trial, while prosecutors continue to gather evidence, including phone records and tracking data from a car Naresh sold days before he was arrested.

In a statement, the Manassas Park Police Department said it remains hopeful that the ongoing forensic searches will shed more light on Kafle's whereabouts.