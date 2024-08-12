Search intensifies for missing mother in Northern Virginia

article

A search is underway for Mamta Kafle, a 28-year-old mother who disappeared from her home in Manassas Park, Virginia. Police are now treating her disappearance as involuntary.

Mamta, who works as a nurse at a local hospital, was last seen on Wednesday, July 31.

Her friends and co-workers grew concerned when she failed to show up for work.

"She would never just up and leave her 11-month-old baby," one co-worker said, echoing the sentiments of many in the community.

Flyers with Mamta’s picture can be seen throughout the Manassas Park area — at gas stations, restaurants, and bakeries — urging anyone with information to call 911. In her neighborhood, more flyers are plastered on light poles, pleading for help in finding the missing mother.

Manassas Park Police are actively investigating her disappearance, conducting interviews with neighbors, friends, co-workers, and her husband, who lives with her.

When FOX 5 knocked on their door, Mamta’s husband revealed that he contacted police on Friday, Aug. 2.

"Officially, police know on Friday," he said, adding that an official report was filed days later. Though he had to attend to their 11-month-old baby, he expressed hope, saying, "Everybody try to find her. In a positive way!"

At a community center a few miles away, dozens of people, including her co-workers from the hospital, gathered to show their support. Holding signs that read, "Help Us Bring Mamta Home," they shared their fond memories of her.

"She was very nice. Very charming. Always had a smile on her face. Very kind-hearted," said Mala Sharma, a friend of Mamta’s.

Sharma, like others, was baffled by her disappearance. "I don’t think she would leave her child and run away from the house," she added.

Mamta’s husband also joined the gathering via video call, expressing his deep concern.

"I’m very worried about her! She’s my baby’s mom. She’s my wife," he said, as the sound of their baby crying could be heard in the background.

Mamta’s brother, who called in from Nepal, where she is originally from, pleaded with the community to help find his sister.

Manassas Park Police have been contacted to clarify the timeline of Mamta’s disappearance when they were informed, and when the official report was filed.