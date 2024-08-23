Mamta Bhatt’s husband accused of murdering her, dragging body from home: court documents

Criminal complaint documents obtained by FOX 5 reveal that Naresh Bhatt, the husband of Mamta Kafle, a young Virginia mother who is missing and presumed dead, is accused of murdering her and dragging her body from their Manassas Park home.

Naresh Bhatt faces one felony count of concealing a dead body. He was taken into custody Thursday after investigators spent much of the day at their residence on Heather Court.

The court documents state that a substantial amount of digital and forensic evidence was recovered from the home, indicating that Mamta’s body was inside the residence and likely dragged out. The documents also suggest the murder occurred on July 30.

Mamta, mother to an 11-month-old baby, was last seen on July 27 at the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. Her last known communication was on July 28 when she spoke with a friend.

Bhatt allegedly told police that the last time he saw his wife was on July 31. Following his arrest, police revised their timeline to say she was last seen four days earlier.

The investigation into her disappearance began on Aug. 2 when a co-worker called police to request a welfare check after Kafle didn’t show up for her shift at the hospital. Police went to the home to conduct the check and spoke to Bhatt, who reportedly told them his wife was not missing. Three days later, he filed a missing persons report.

Bhatt was named a person of interest in the investigation and police were seen cordoning off areas around the Manassas Park home on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. He was seen being led out of the home in handcuffs later on Thursday morning.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.

Authorities confirm that the couple's daughter, Neema, is safe and is currently in the care of someone approved by the Department of Social Services.