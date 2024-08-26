Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s husband denied bond as investigation into disappearance continues

A judge denied bond for Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s husband during a hearing Monday morning after he was arrested last week and charged in connection with her disappearance.

Naresh Bhatt appeared at the Prince William Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in Manassas on Monday where he was ordered to remain in jail.

Prosecutors are accusing him of murdering 28-year-old Mamta, who has been missing for several weeks. But because her body has not been located, he is currently facing a class six felony charge in connection with concealing a dead body. The judge denied Naresh’s release on Friday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 24.

Investigators believe Bhatt murdered Mamta on or around July 30. Court documents revealed that investigators collected digital and forensic evidence they say showed blood in the master bedroom and bathroom of the couple’s Manassas Park home, and surveillance footage showing Bhatt purchasing cleaning products on July 31.

Friends and community members have been actively searching for Mamta since her disappearance, with many participating in the efforts despite not knowing her personally.

Bhatt is represented by a public defender who argued that the evidence presented by prosecutors is insufficient for a class six felony charge. The bond hearing will determine whether Bhatt will remain in custody as the investigation continues.

