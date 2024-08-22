A heavy police presence was seen at the home of Mamta Kafle on Thursday morning, one day after the missing woman’s husband was named a person of interest in the case.

SKYFOX was at the home where several police vehicles, including a van, were seen in front and in the driveway. Authorities had cordoned off the area around the house with police tape. Investigators could be seen walking the perimeter of the property which backs up to a wooded area.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the Kafle home on Wednesday, as the investigation into Mamta’s disappearance continued. During an update Wednesday, City of Manassas Park Chief of Police Mario Lugo reported that Naresh is no longer cooperating with the investigation.

Manassas Park missing woman: Police cordon off area around house Thursday amid investigation

"Our investigators have executed over 10 search warrants and conducted hundreds of interviews related to this case, including the search warrant executed this evening," Chief Lugo stated. "My staff continues to work tirelessly and follow up on every lead. We have received hundreds of leads on this case."

Chief Lugo also mentioned that detectives have had several meetings with the Nepalese community and will continue to do so on a weekly basis. The police department is currently receiving assistance with forensics, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, neighbors observed a heavy police presence at the home. The young mother was last seen at her home in Manassas Park on July 31. Since then, police, family, and community members have been searching tirelessly for her.

The investigation began on Aug. 2 when one of Kafle’s co-workers requested a welfare check after she failed to show up for her shift at the hospital. Upon arrival, police were informed by her husband that she was not missing. However, on Aug. 5, Bhatt reported her missing when she still had not returned home.

When asked why he delayed reporting her missing, Bhatt told FOX 5 that he believed he was following police instructions from their conversation on Friday and reported her missing once his efforts to locate her were exhausted.

Bhatt told FOX 5’s Nana Sento-Bonsu that the experience has been an emotional rollercoaster. "I’m really tired. Tired, exhausted – physically, mentally, economically. I’m suffering," he said. "I’m suffering a lot."