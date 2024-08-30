Expand / Collapse search

New photo evidence released in Mamta Kafle Bhatt's disappearance

Updated  August 30, 2024 11:39am EDT
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - New photo evidence in Naresh Bhatt's court documents shows what appears to be blood stains from the Manassas Park home. 

Bhatt who remains in jail on a felony charge of concealing a dead body in connection with his wife’s disappearance. He is accused of killing his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt. 

During his most recent press conference, Manassas Park Chief Mario Lugo described the search for Mamta Kafle as "promising" after new leads and tips emerged in the investigation.

"We located additional evidence, but unfortunately, I can’t disclose what they are right now. We are making progress," Chief Lugo told FOX 5 exclusively.

Holly Wirth, a nurse and Mamta’s former colleague at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, said Mamta’s mother and brother had arrived in the U.S. and are with the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Neema.

"They are in a tremendous amount of pain. Where their joy comes from right now is being reunited with their granddaughter," Wirth said. "At the end of the day, Mamta should be known as always, a loving wife, a loving mother, a very proud, registered nurse."

Wirth and others have been attending the court proceedings since they began, calling Naresh a "master manipulator."