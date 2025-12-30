Woman killed after being struck by two vehicles in Fairfax County: police

article

A 53-year-old woman was killed after being struck by two vehicles Monday evening while standing in a travel lane in Merrifield, according to Fairfax County police.

What we know:

Fairfax County police say officers responded around 6:48 p.m. on Dec. 29 to a reported pedestrian crash at Route 29 and Braxton Wood Court in Merrifield.

Investigators determined that a 2020 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Route 29 when it struck a pedestrian who was standing in the left lane of traffic, police said.

After the initial impact, detectives say the pedestrian was then struck by a second, unidentified vehicle, which left the area. Police are actively working to locate that vehicle.

The pedestrian, described as a 53-year-old woman of no fixed address, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Driver information

Police say the driver of the Nissan Rogue was not injured and remained at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

What we don't know:

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Detectives have not said why the woman was standing in the roadway at the time of the crash.

What's next:

The Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and is searching for the second vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CRU at 703-280-0543. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), using the P3 Tips app, or submitting a tip online.