WATCH: Husband of missing Manassas Park woman led out of home in handcuffs

The husband of a northern Virginia woman missing for over three weeks was taken from their home in handcuffs on Thursday morning, video obtained from the scene shows.

In the video, police appear to be escorting Naresh Bhatt to a patrol car after naming him a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, 28-year-old Mamta Kafle, the previous day.

Earlier Thursday, a heavy police presence was seen at the couple's Manassas home. SKYFOX spotted several police vehicles, including a van, near the front of the home and in the driveway. Authorities had cordoned off the area around the house with police tape. Investigators could be seen walking the perimeter of the property, which backs up to a wooded area.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday as the investigation into Kafle's disappearance continued. During an update Wednesday, City of Manassas Park Chief of Police Mario Lugo reported that Bhatt had no longer been cooperating with the investigation.

"Our investigators have executed over 10 search warrants and conducted hundreds of interviews related to this case, including the search warrant executed this evening," Chief Lugo said Wednesday. "My staff continues to work tirelessly and follow up on every lead. We have received hundreds of leads on this case."

Chief Lugo also mentioned that detectives have had several meetings with the Nepalese community and will continue to do so on a weekly basis. The police department is currently receiving assistance with forensics, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, neighbors observed a heavy police presence at the home. The young mother was last seen at her home in Manassas Park on July 31. Since then, police, family and community members have been searching tirelessly for her.

The investigation began on Aug. 2 when one of Kafle's co-workers requested a welfare check after she failed to show up for her shift at the hospital. Upon arrival, Bhatt told police that his wife was not missing. However, on Aug. 5, Bhatt reported her missing when she still had not returned home.

When asked why he delayed reporting her missing, Bhatt told FOX 5 that he believed he was following police instructions from their conversation on Friday and reported her missing once his efforts to locate her were exhausted.

Bhatt told FOX 5's Nana Sento-Bonsu that the experience has been an emotional rollercoaster.

"I'm really tired. Tired, exhausted – physically, mentally, economically. I'm suffering," he said. "I'm suffering a lot."