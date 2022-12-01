FOX 5's Guide to Holiday Events in DC, Maryland and Virginia

If you're looking for fun and festive events to take part in with friends and family this holiday season, FOX 5 has you covered! We've rounded up a list of Santa meet and greets, light displays, shopping experiences, tree lightings and so much more that you won't want to miss.

Click on your area below or discover all that the DMV has to offer!

D.C. Holiday Events

Washington, D.C.

Maryland Holiday Events

Montgomery County

Prince George's County

Charles County

Anne Arundel County

Howard County

Frederick County

Virginia Holiday Events

Fairfax County

Prince William County

Stafford County

Spotsylvania County

Loudoun County

Northern Virginia