Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5's Guide to Holiday Events in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Published 
Things To Do in the DMV
FOX 5 DC

Getting into the holiday spirit at ARTECHOUSE

ARTECHOUSE in Southwest, D.C. has an immersive holiday experience that will transport you on an imaginative Christmas journey with its floating wreaths, spinning candy canes, nutcrackers and other holiday inspired pieces! FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart went there to check it out.

If you're looking for fun and festive events to take part in with friends and family this holiday season, FOX 5 has you covered! We've rounded up a list of Santa meet and greets, light displays, shopping experiences, tree lightings and so much more that you won't want to miss.

Click on your area below or discover all that the DMV has to offer!

D.C. Holiday Events

Washington, D.C.

100th National Christmas Tree Lighting celebration brings holiday cheer

Christmas season has arrived now that the National Christmas Tree has been lit. The official lighting ceremony took place Wednesday on the Ellipse in President's Park.

Maryland Holiday Events

Montgomery County

Prince George's County

Charles County

Anne Arundel County

Howard County

Frederick County

Helping our US troops this holiday

More than 20,000 U.S. military service members have deployed to eastern Europe in response to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. USO President, Doctor J.D. Crouch II, recently visited service members and spoke with us about the challenges and how we can support those serving and returning.

Virginia Holiday Events

Fairfax County

Prince William County

Stafford County

Spotsylvania County

Loudoun County

Northern Virginia

FOX 5 Field Trip: Alexandria City HS Gingerbread House fundraiser for scholarships

Alexandria City High School is selling gingerbread houses as a fundraiser for scholarships! FOX 5’s Erin Como has more for our FOX 5 Field Trip!