FOX 5's Guide to Holiday Events in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Getting into the holiday spirit at ARTECHOUSE
ARTECHOUSE in Southwest, D.C. has an immersive holiday experience that will transport you on an imaginative Christmas journey with its floating wreaths, spinning candy canes, nutcrackers and other holiday inspired pieces! FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart went there to check it out.
100th National Christmas Tree Lighting celebration brings holiday cheer
Christmas season has arrived now that the National Christmas Tree has been lit. The official lighting ceremony took place Wednesday on the Ellipse in President's Park.
Helping our US troops this holiday
More than 20,000 U.S. military service members have deployed to eastern Europe in response to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. USO President, Doctor J.D. Crouch II, recently visited service members and spoke with us about the challenges and how we can support those serving and returning.
FOX 5 Field Trip: Alexandria City HS Gingerbread House fundraiser for scholarships
Alexandria City High School is selling gingerbread houses as a fundraiser for scholarships! FOX 5’s Erin Como has more for our FOX 5 Field Trip!