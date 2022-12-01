What to do for fun this holiday season in Howard County, MD

The holiday season is here and FOX 5 has your guide to what's festive and fun across Howard County!

Midnight Madness

Holiday music, shopping, a tree lighting ceremony and more along Ellicott City’s Main Street!

Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Old Ellicott City

5:30 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.

Merriweather Symphony of Lights

A Howard County holiday tradition of dazzling, larger-than-life animated holiday light creations!

Nov. 24, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023

Merriweather Post Pavilion | 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway | Columbia, Maryland 21044

Drive Through Nights:

Weekdays: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Weekends: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Holiday Mart

Seasonal gifts and unique handcrafted items for the holidays!

Sat., Dec 3, 2022

Gary J. Arthur Community Center | 2400 MD-97 | Cooksville, MD

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Natural Holiday Sale

Eco-friendly holiday gifts crafted by more than a dozen local artists!

Sat., Dec 3, 2022

Howard County Conservancy | 10520 Old Frederick Rd | Woodstock, MD 21163

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Our Kind of Christmas

A meet and greet with a Santa with soul!

Sat., Dec 3, 2022

The Meeting House | 5885 Robert Oliver Pl. | Columbia, MD 21045

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

9th Annual Lighting of the Heritage Museum Christmas Tree

Kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum Christmas Tree!

Sat., Dec 3, 2022

Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum | 12985 Frederick Rd,

5 p.m.

Colonial Yuletide Celebration

Celebrate a colonial holiday with Historic Annapolis!

Saturday, December 3, 2022

William Paca House and Garden | 186 Prince George Street | Hogshead, 43 Pinkney Street

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wilde Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy breakfast, Christmas cartoons, and a picture with Santa !

Sat., Dec 3, 2022

Wilde Lake Community Association | 10400 Cross Fox Ln, Columbia, MD

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Brunch with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Sip, snack, and shop at this Ellicott City festive market!

Dec 3, 10 & 17, 2022

10030 Baltimore National Pike | Ellicott City, MD

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The Art of Giving Holiday Art Show

A holiday show featuring new and original art created by 45 local artists!

Sun., Dec 4, 2022

HorseSpirit Arts Gallery | Historic Savage Mill | 8600 Foundry Street | Savage, MD

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Little Holiday Market

Sip, snack, and shop at this Ellicott City festive market!

Sun., Dec 4, 2022

3030 Hickory Mede Dr. | Ellicott City, MD

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Christmas Walk of Wonder

Christmas trees, music, a live nativity, and more!

Dec 9, 10, 11, 2022

Bethany Church | 3030 Bethany Ln | Ellicott City, MD

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Drive-Thru Visit With Santa

A fun, drive-thru visit with Santa for children and youth with autism!

Dec 10, 2022

Howard County Autism Society | 9770 Patuxent Woods Dr STE 308 | Columbia, MD

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Christmas in St. Michaels Talbot Street Parade

Calling all Chesapeakes! Get the holiday season started by marching in the Christmas in St. Michaels Parade!

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Talbot Street from Perry Cabin south to Seymour Avenue

10:30 a.m.

Historic Inns of Annapolis Artisan Holiday Market

The 1st annual Midnight Madness Artisan Holiday Market!

Thu, Dec. 15

Historic Inns of Annapolis | 58 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

5 p.m. - midnight

Holiday Tales (Kwanzaa, Christmas, Chanukah)

An afternoon of awareness and discussion of ethnic holidays celebrated around the world!

Thu, Dec 15

Chesapeake Arts Center | 194 Hammonds Ln | Brooklyn Park, MD

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Holiday Lights in the Courtyard

Sparkling lights, fun decorations, hot cocoa, and more!

Dec 17, 2022

The Other Barn | 5851 Robert Oliver Pl. | Columbia, MD

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Holiday Dance Party

Festive dance, music, storytelling, crafts and tasty treats - for kids ages 5 to 12!