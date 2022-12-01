What to do for fun this holiday season in Frederick County, MD

Frederick is a great place to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! Grab your family and friends, and head on out to one of the many festive holiday events happening in Frederick. You can see a show at the Weinberg Center, drink delicious spirits while doing arts and crafts, and hit the streets of Downtown Frederick to take in the scene and shop at a holiday gift market. There is something truly special about Frederick around this time of the year. Experience the magic for yourself.

A Motown Christmas

Looking for a jam session to put you in the holiday mood? A Motown Christmas is a powerful family-oriented show combining Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite holiday classics. The show features those famous Motown tunes and dance moves you love plus unforgettable harmonies all performed in that memorable, soulful Motown style.​ You don’t want to miss this one. Bring the family, dance, sing and enjoy this special holiday spectacular. The performers are top notch, too. They were assembled from past and present members of Motown’s most legendary groups such as the Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours.

Dec 2- 3 | Weinberg Center for the Arts 20 West Patrick Street

8 p.m.

$49 - $61

More information here .

Breakfast with Santa

This traditional event offers fun for the whole family. The Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its Breakfast with Santa, and there will be plenty to eat! Take photos with Santa, and check out some of the local vendors who will be in attendance.

Dec. 3 I 1500 Volunteer Drive Brunswick

8:00 am - 11:30 am

$7 – $12

More information here .

Wine Cork Christmas Trees

One of Frederick’s newest wineries is hosting a fun and unique class where you can make your own cork Christmas tree. Participants will receive frame work, corks, decorations, twinkle lights and something tasty to sip on. DBD Art Studios is hosting this adult arts and crafts session, so grab your creative friends and head to Celebration Cellars Winery this weekend. The cork trees could make for a great holiday gift as well.

Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 I Celebration Cellars Winery 9831 Fox Road

6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

$60

More information here .

Holiday Themed Charcuterie and Brew at Idiom Brewing Company

It’s time to learn how to style and arrange a perfectly balanced charcuterie board. And now you can learn how while enjoying some brews with Love Boards at Idiom Brewing Company in Frederick. Come for a fun morning and end your weekend off right - with some Charcuterie and beer! Build your board, sample some Idiom Brewing Company beers and have a jolly ole time. The tutorial should finish just in time for you to enjoy your delicious board for lunch. Love Boards is hosting this one-on-one hands-on workshop where you will learn how to craft a gorgeous cheese and charcuterie board that will wow your friends, and family this holiday season!

Dec. 4 I Idiom Brewing Co. 340 East Patrick Street Suite #104

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

More information here .

First Saturdays

Head on over to Downtown Frederick for First Saturday! Each weekend, there will be local businesses and local artists to support while you explore the area.

Whether you’ve lived in Downtown Frederick for years, or you’re a first time visitor, First Saturday (and every Saturday in December) is a great time to discover something new about the beautiful downtown scene. Roast a marshmallow, grab cool prizes, sip and shop ‘til you drop. Choose from a screenprinting event at the Frederick Book Arts Center, a holiday craft fair, an art gallery and a gift market or attend a caroling sing-along at Sky Stage. Downtown Frederick is the place to be this holiday season for First Saturday. Every Saturday in December, the streets are filled with live music and entertainment. Each week, the city has planned more things to do.

Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 24, Dec. 31 | Downtown Frederick 19 E Church Street

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (various start times)

Prices vary

More information here .

Candy Cane Dash

Finish the year strong and participate in a 5k race for a good cause. The Candy Cane Dash, which benefits Girls on the Run of Mid & Western Maryland, is the run that’ll get your holiday season jump-started! Holiday spirits will also be provided at the race.

Dec. 3 and Dec. 9

9 a.m. 11 a.m. | Baker Park 121 N Bentz St, Frederick

$15 - $35

More information here .

ESP Theater Presents "Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins"

ESP Theatre continues its holiday tradition of bringing Hanukkah stories to life with "Hershal and the Hanukkah Goblin" by Eric Kimmell.

The performance features a team of eight actors. On the first night of Hanukkah, a weary traveler named Hershel of Ostropol eagerly approaches a village where plenty of latkes and merriment should warm him. But when he arrives not a single candle is lit. A band of frightful goblins has taken over the synagogue, and the villagers cannot celebrate at all! Hershel vows to help them. But can one man alone stand up to the goblins, save Hanukkah, and live to tell the tale? Hanukkah fun for the whole family.

Dec. 21-22 | Weinberg Center for the Arts 20 Patrick Street

3:00 p.m.

$5-$50

More information here .

The Polar Express Train Ride

The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is bringing a holiday classic to life!

All aboard the Polar Express Train Ride this Christmas season. Inspired by the hit movie, this holiday experience comes to life when you and your family take a ride on The Polar Express. Set to the music of the motion picture soundtrack, families will love their trip to the North Pole, complete with hot chocolate and cookies served prior to boarding the train. There will be singing, dancing, and a reading of The Polar Express. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and join in on the magic. This family-friendly event offers fun for all ages just outside Frederick County! Jump right into the story as we journey from either Cumberland or Frostburg to the North Pole to see St. Nick himself. All passengers will be provided a hot chocolate and a cookie plus they will receive a special commemorative silver sleigh bell.