What to do for fun this holiday season in Washington, D.C.

The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in the District to celebrate!

Downtown Holiday Market

Get your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop at the 18th annual market! We're talking original artwork, jewelry, clothing, antiques, candles, homemade treats and more.

Nov. 18 through Dec. 23 | F Street NW between 7th and 9th Streets NW

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Seasons Greenings

Take in this beautiful holiday display featuring poinsettias, holiday decor, D.C. landmarks made from plants and toy trains running through the exhibit.

Nov. 24 through Jan. 2 | U.S. Botanic Garden

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

More information here .

ZooLights

Enjoy dozens of glowing animal lanterns across the Zoo as well as live music performances, winter treats and opportunities for holiday shopping.

Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 | Smithsonian National Zoo

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Enchant DC

Nationals Park will become a winter wonderland with lighted tunnels, Christmas trees ice skating, a holiday village, live entertainment, delicious food and other special surprises.

Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 | Nationals Park

Times depend on date chosen

$35 adults, $23 child

More information here .

Tenley Winterfest

This annual event features multiple chances to get into the spirit from Carols & Cocoa to Trivia Night to the Winter Market.

Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 | Tenleytown Main Street

Various times

Free

More information here .

Heurich Christmas Markt 2022

This annual German-style craft market allows you to shop for the perfect holiday gift while learning about the history of the Heurich House.

Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 | Heurich House Museum

Times depend on date chosen

$2 - $18

More information here .

Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-up

Shop more than 120 vendors selling jewelry, pottery, paintings, prints, woodwork, tasty treats and more.

Dec. 3 | Dupont Circle Main Streets

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Holiday Boat Parade

Watch more than 60 decorated boats pass by the Wharf and enjoy ornament decorating, family photos with Santa and live music.

Dec. 3 | The Wharf

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Embassy Row Chocolate Tour

Taste the decadent holiday chocolates of Ireland, Romania, Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia and more, and see some of D.C.’s grandest homes while learning the stories of the residents who used to own them.

Dec. 4 | Embassy Row

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

$40

More information here .

Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Watch the world’s first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping, according to Step Afrika! Meet friends from the Arctic Kingdom along with DJ Nutcracker.

Dec. 9 through Dec. 18 | Arena Stage

Showtimes depend on date chosen

$56 - $95

More information here .

FONA’s Winter Festival

Get your holiday shopping done and keep your money local at the same time! Plus, grab some Christmas trees and holiday greenery.

Dec. 10 | National Arboretum

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Santa Bar Crawl

Break out your Santa suit and enjoy drink specials, giveaways, live entertainment and exclusive entry to many of Dupont’s major establishments.

Dec. 10 | Dupont Circle

2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$8 - $20

More information here .

2022 Children’s Holiday Party & Toy Drive

Experience holiday fun as a family and give back to those in need. The National Press Club will have music, activities, a magic show and holiday photos with Santa while collecting toy donations for Children’s National.

Dec. 17 | National Press Club

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

$15

More information here .

National Menorah Lighting

Join in on the event regarded internationally as "the most prominent public Chanukah event in the world" as the National Chanukah Menorah, the world’s largest menorah, lights up on the Ellipse at the White House. President Biden, Vice President Harris and other prominent politicians will be in attendance and a live musical performance will entertain visitors.

Dec. 18 | The Ellipse

3:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Free

More information here .



