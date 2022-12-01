What to do for fun this holiday season in Washington, D.C.
BETHESDA - The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in the District to celebrate!
Downtown Holiday Market
Get your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop at the 18th annual market! We're talking original artwork, jewelry, clothing, antiques, candles, homemade treats and more.
Nov. 18 through Dec. 23 | F Street NW between 7th and 9th Streets NW
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Free
More information here.
Seasons Greenings
Take in this beautiful holiday display featuring poinsettias, holiday decor, D.C. landmarks made from plants and toy trains running through the exhibit.
Nov. 24 through Jan. 2 | U.S. Botanic Garden
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Free
More information here.
ZooLights
Enjoy dozens of glowing animal lanterns across the Zoo as well as live music performances, winter treats and opportunities for holiday shopping.
Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 | Smithsonian National Zoo
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free
More information here.
Enchant DC
Nationals Park will become a winter wonderland with lighted tunnels, Christmas trees ice skating, a holiday village, live entertainment, delicious food and other special surprises.
Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 | Nationals Park
Times depend on date chosen
$35 adults, $23 child
More information here.
Tenley Winterfest
This annual event features multiple chances to get into the spirit from Carols & Cocoa to Trivia Night to the Winter Market.
Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 | Tenleytown Main Street
Various times
Free
More information here.
Heurich Christmas Markt 2022
This annual German-style craft market allows you to shop for the perfect holiday gift while learning about the history of the Heurich House.
Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 | Heurich House Museum
Times depend on date chosen
$2 - $18
More information here.
Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-up
Shop more than 120 vendors selling jewelry, pottery, paintings, prints, woodwork, tasty treats and more.
Dec. 3 | Dupont Circle Main Streets
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Free
More information here.
Holiday Boat Parade
Watch more than 60 decorated boats pass by the Wharf and enjoy ornament decorating, family photos with Santa and live music.
Dec. 3 | The Wharf
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free
More information here.
Embassy Row Chocolate Tour
Taste the decadent holiday chocolates of Ireland, Romania, Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia and more, and see some of D.C.’s grandest homes while learning the stories of the residents who used to own them.
Dec. 4 | Embassy Row
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
$40
More information here.
Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show
Watch the world’s first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping, according to Step Afrika! Meet friends from the Arctic Kingdom along with DJ Nutcracker.
Dec. 9 through Dec. 18 | Arena Stage
Showtimes depend on date chosen
$56 - $95
More information here.
FONA’s Winter Festival
Get your holiday shopping done and keep your money local at the same time! Plus, grab some Christmas trees and holiday greenery.
Dec. 10 | National Arboretum
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Free
More information here.
Santa Bar Crawl
Break out your Santa suit and enjoy drink specials, giveaways, live entertainment and exclusive entry to many of Dupont’s major establishments.
Dec. 10 | Dupont Circle
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
$8 - $20
More information here.
2022 Children’s Holiday Party & Toy Drive
Experience holiday fun as a family and give back to those in need. The National Press Club will have music, activities, a magic show and holiday photos with Santa while collecting toy donations for Children’s National.
Dec. 17 | National Press Club
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
$15
More information here.
National Menorah Lighting
Join in on the event regarded internationally as "the most prominent public Chanukah event in the world" as the National Chanukah Menorah, the world’s largest menorah, lights up on the Ellipse at the White House. President Biden, Vice President Harris and other prominent politicians will be in attendance and a live musical performance will entertain visitors.
Dec. 18 | The Ellipse
3:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
Free
More information here.