What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD

The holiday season is in full swing across the DMV and FOX 5 is taking a look at the best things to do across Prince George’s County, Maryland - at National Harbor and beyond!

Holidays At the Harbor

A lot is going on at National Harbor for the Holidays including a Nightly Tree Light Show (from Sunset - 9 p.m.), Fireworks on Saturdays at about 5:30 p.m. These are on top of holiday classes, shopping, holiday movies, free hot chocolate and much more.

Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745

Hours Vary

Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m.

Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m.

More information here .

Christmas at Gaylord National

This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."

Nov. 20 - Dec. 31 | Gaylord National, 201 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD 20745

Various Times between 9 a.m.. - 8:45 p.m.

$24.99-$36.99 Depending on Age & Military Status

More information here .

Festival of Lights at Watkins Regional Park

Ride through the Winter Festival of Lights! See dazzling scenes celebrating the magic of the holiday season.

Nov. 25 - Jan. 1 | 1130 Largo Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 (Enter along Rt. 202)

Nightly from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$10-$30 (free on Christmas Day)

More information here .

Inaugural Holiday Celebration on the Harbor presented by MD Yacht Events

Dress up in your favorite festive attire and admire the festive decor and picturesque views of the Potomac River. The event will feature live performances by Sirius & Company, Kacey of Black Alley, and Brian Lenair.

Dec. 3rd | The Sunset Room, 137 National Plaza, 2nd Floor, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Tickets begin at $50

More information here .

Forest Heights Holiday Fest

The first-ever small business shopping market, tree trimming and lighting event is holiday fun for the entire family. Make ornaments and help decorate the town Christmas trees and then shop small businesses.It will lead up to a tree lighting at 7 p.m. with live music, free hot chocolate and cider - and offer food and beverages for purchase.

Dec. 3rd | Park Next to Henry's Soul Cafe, 5433 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill, MD

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free (Tickets required)

More information here .

Tanger Outlets’ Happiest Holidays Celebration

Kids will make a special craft, enjoy refreshments and visit with Santa Claus before heading out on a "magical scavenger hunt" featuring "The Elf on the Shelf." Tickets are $25 per child and includes one adult chaperone.

Dec. 10th | Tanger Outlets National Harbor, 6800 Oxon Hill Road, Fort Washington, MD 20745

Multiple Times (10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.)

Tickets are $25 (includes 1 child and 1 adult chaperone)

More information here .

What Sweeter Music: An Afro Christmas Cantata

This Afro-influenced performance features an original work composed by Dr. Timothy Amukele with music, dance, acting, chorus, narration and more. Reception immediately follows the performance.

Dec. 10th | CAAPA Cultural Center 1900 Tucker Road Fort Washington, MD 20744

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

$20 for Adults, Children are Free

More information here .

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

This event lights up the stage in a popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular. It wraps a Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into an unforgettable holiday event.