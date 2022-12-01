What to do for fun this holiday season in Fairfax County

article

Fairfax County knows how to get into the Christmas spirit with tons of beautiful light displays, singing and more! Here are some of the top events happening this holiday season.

Bull Run Festival of Lights

This annual drive-through display features old favorites and new scenes to enjoy. Take photos during the 2.5-mile experience and have fun at the Holiday Village and Carnival that awaits you at the end.

Nov. 11 through Jan. 8 | Centreville, VA

5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. M-Th, 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. F-Su

$30 online, $40 at the door (per vehicle)

More information here .

Meadowlark Gardens Winter Walk of Lights

Walk through this iconic lights display featuring nature themes and thousands of sparkling lights. Sip on a hot beverage, available with or without spirits, and roast a s’more to finish the evening.

Nov. 11 through Jan. 8 | Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. (through Dec. 8), 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Dec. 9 - Jan. 8)

$16-$20 (Free for kids under 2)

More information here .

Christmas at Mount Vernon

There are multiple events taking place throughout the holiday season at Mount Vernon. One of the main traditions is Mount Vernon by Candlelight where visitors will get a tour of the historic area. You can also enjoy chocolate making, holiday shopping at the Shops at Mount Vernon, holiday craft workshops and more.

Open daily | Mount Vernon, VA

Various hours

$18-$36 for Mount Vernon by Candlelight, other activity prices vary

More information here .

Holiday Carriage Rides

Marvel at the twinkling lights as a horsedrawn carriage guides you through the streets of Reston Town Center. Each carriage can fit up to six people and all ticket sales will benefit local charities.

Nov. 25 through Dec. 17 | Reston Town Center

Various hours

$30

More information here .

Winter Lantern Festival

This event is new to the D.C. area after having success in New York City for its light displays that include Chinese myths, legends and zodiacs. Enjoy the sights and even interact with swings, see-saws and tunnels.

Nov. 25 through Feb. 5 | Tysons Galleria

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$18-$30

More information here .

Holiday Lights on the Farm

Head to Frying Pan Farm Park for an evening of wagon rides, animals, campfires and more! Thousands of lights will adorn the farm and Santa is known to make an appearance.

Dec. 2 through Dec. 10 | Frying Pan Farm Park

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

$10

More information here .

Fairfax City Holiday Market

Get some holiday shopping done while listening to live music and supporting local vendors in the community. Plus, there are opportunities for photos with Santa for kids and pets!

Dec. 2 through Dec. 11 | Old Town Square

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. (F), 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Sat.), 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Sun.)

Free

More information here .

Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-A-Long

Enjoy a performance by the U.S. Marine Band and sing along to Christmas and Hanukkah carols. Donate new and unwrapped toys to Toys for Tots and bring a candle to join the tradition of exiting the Filene Center with a candlelight processional during the last verse of "Silent Night."

Dec. 3 | Filene Center

3 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna

Listen to the group admired across the globe, representing 31 countries and singing classics, contemporary hits, hymns and more.

Dec. 9 | George Mason University

8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

$33-$55, half price for youth through grade 12

More information here .



