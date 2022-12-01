What to do for fun this holiday season in Stafford County

article

The holiday season is in full swing, so to help you navigate all the fun activities happening across the area, FOX 5 is compiling a list of holiday guides. In the Stafford County, Virginia area, people looking for holiday activities will have plenty of holiday markets, parties and family-friendly events to pick from!

Stafford Christmas Parade

Get into the holiday spirit with the whole family by checking out all the floats, food and festivities at the Stafford Christmas Parade. Proceeds from the family-friendly event will be donated to Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop event. This year’s parade theme is "Magical Christmas."

December 17 | 1 Geico Boulevard

Starts at 3 p.m.

Free

More information here .

2nd Annual Stafford County Tree Lighting

The only major tree-lighting ceremony in Stafford County is back for a second year! The event will feature free horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday musical performances, children’s winter crafts, artisans and crafters, family-friendly activities, a graham cracker house contest, food vendors and Santa Claus!

December 2 | George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road

Starts at 6 p.m./Tree lighting at 7:30 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

Downtown Fredericksburg will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland for the city’s annual Christmas Parade. This year’s parade theme is "Christmas in the Movies." In addition to the parade, attendees can enjoy food and drinks at downtown restaurants along the route.

December 3 | Downtown Fredericksburg

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Long Family Holiday Markets

The Long Family Markets are hosting two holiday markets in December. The markets allow people to enjoy fresh local food and art from its more than 60 vendors.

December 11 and 18 | 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Boulevard

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Ugly Sweater Silent Disco Holiday Party

Strangeways Brewing is offering you a chance to rock out while showing off your ugly holiday sweater. Attendees will be able to choose from Rock, Country or Hip Hop to jam to, and there will be prizes and giveaways throughout the night.

December 10 | Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

$8

More information here .

Christmas T-Shirt & Cake Decorating Class

Have you been looking to learn how to create your own uniquely decorated crafts, well you are in luck! This event will teach you how to decorate your own shirts and cakes, and all supplies will be provided.

December 17 | C’s Gifted Hands, 24 Onville Road

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

T-shirt class: $50, Cake class: $75

More information here .

Breakfast with Santa

Grounds Bistro is bringing back its Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Clause for a third year! The event is open to the entire family. The breakfast consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and buttermilk pancakes served with juice or milk for children and coffee for adults. The price of the tickets includes breakfast, gratuity, a special gift for each child, and a digital photo.

December 17 | Grounds Bistro & Cafe, 25 Apricot Street

Three times available: 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

$25 per person

More information here .

Brunch Brunch Christmas Celebration

Come out and enjoy the holiday festivities with food, games and activities at Vaughn’s Meadow. In addition to the food and fun, kids are encouraged to bring a gently used toy they are willing to re-home to a child in need this Christmas, and they will get to participate as Santa's helpers, in Santa's workshop, to help prepare the toys for their new homes. The event also includes a gingerbread house decorating party.