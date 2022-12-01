What to do for fun this holiday season in Northern Virginia

article

As we enter the holiday season, you may be looking for some fun holiday activities for you and your family. FOX 5 has you covered with a comprehensive list of holiday guides! Here is a look at fun holiday-themed activities you can attend across part of Northern Virginia.

Arlington

Holiday Lights Ride

BikeArlington and TREK Bicycle Arlington Clarendon are teaming up to host a fun and festive bike ride around Arlington. The bike ride is about 5 miles long, and will allow participants to see all of Arlington’s homes in their holiday splendor. If you are not a serious biker, don’t fret, the ride will be a no-drop ride, meaning no one gets left behind, and the pace will be slow and social. Refreshments will be available at the start and end of the ride. Helmets and lights are required for each rider.

December 20 | Trek Bicycle Arlington Clarendon, 2731 Wilson Boulevard

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Chanukah on Ice 2022

Chanukah On Ice 2022 is coming to Pentagon Row! In addition to the fun skating with family and friends, the event will offer food, refreshments and a free raffle. There will also be a special lighting of a giant 6 foot tall Menorah!

December 15 | Pentagon Row, 1201 South Joyce Street, Arlington VA

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

$6 - $13

More information here .

Bad Santa Crawl

Get ready to put on your baddest Santa suit or holiday gear and hit the bars in Clarendon! The Bad Santa Bar Crawl is an all-day event happening at some of Clarendon’s most popular bar. The crawl will allow attendees to enjoy food and drink specials, DJs and bands, souvenir mugs, raffles, giveaways and costume contests.

December 17 | Clarendon

3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$8 - $10

More information here .

1st Annual "Shop Local" Winter Bazaar

The 1st Annual "Shop Local" Winter Bazaar is the largest indoor holiday market in Arlington! The two-day bazaar offers a chance to shop from local vendors, win raffles, or get gifts professionally wrapped. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Arlington Thrive and Arlington’s Food Assistance Center to help those in need.

December 17 - December 18 | Hyatt Crystal City, 2799 Richmond Highway

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

Start your holiday shopping off by getting a perfect gift from a local artisan or crafter. Over 110 artisans, crafters, independent consultants and other local small businesses are taking part in the event showcasing their arts, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, body and hair care items and more!

December 10 | John Carlyle Square, 300 John Carlyle Street

11 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

A Victorian Christmas

Enjoy traditional decor, music, seasonal crafts, a toy exhibit and more as your family experiences a Victorian Christmas at the Lee-Fendall House!

December 10 | Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden, 614 Oronoco Street

Hourly tickets available: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Adults: $10, Kids 2-12: $8, Kids under 2: Free

More information here .

Chanukah Festival

You can share in the spirit of Chanukah in Old Town Alexandria! People who attend the event will get to experience a giant menorah lighting, and can enjoy lively Chanukah music. Refreshments like potato latkes, hot cocoa, and donuts will be available. Each child at the event will also receive a light stick!

December 19 | The Lyceum: Alexandria's History Museum, 201 South Washington Street

6 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

Old Town Alexandria will be lighting up for the 22nd annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. More than 50 boats will take part in the one-mile cruise along the Potomac River. There will be plenty of awesome light displays and dockside refreshments for parade attendees to enjoy. The parade will also feature two new family-friendly events in Old Town North featuring artist vendors, music and kids activities.

December 3 | Old Town Alexandria Waterfront

Festivities start at 2 p.m., Parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

Free

More information here .

2022 Ice & Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run

You and your family can experience all the holiday festivities and lights while ice skating at the Winter Village at Cameron Run! The skating rink will be opening nightly until the new year, and there will be plenty of refreshments available throughout the Winter Village.

November 18 - January 1 | Cameron Run Regional Park, 4001 Eisenhower Avenue

Nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $8

More information here .

Manassas

76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade

The Greater Manassas Christmas Parade is back for a 76th year in 2022! The family-friendly event includes marching bands, floats, high-flying balloons, and dancers. The theme for this year's parade is "Hometown Christmas."

December 3 | Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center Street

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Christmas Eve Drive Thru Caroling

Enjoy an afternoon of holiday carols from the comfort of your car! The event is free and family-friendly.

December 24 | Manassas Church of Christ, 8110 Signal Hill Road

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Everywhere, Christmas Tonight! From the Manassas Chorale

The Manassas Chorale is performing all of your favorite holiday tunes to get you in the spirit of the season. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to support SERVE.

Dec. 3 | 10960 George Mason Circle

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

$23 - $25

More information here .

Holiday Yoga on Tap

Enjoy a 75-min All-Levels yoga class at the Ornery Beer Company Taproom in Manassas. Afterwards, grab a post-yoga pint. Bring your own yoga mat, a bottle of water and comfortable clothes.

Dec. 17 | 8088 Flannery Court

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

$15

More information here .



