Gov. Wes Moore shows his support of VP Kamala Harris "President of the United States is a Black job"

The first general election debate turned heads and left lasting impressions.

One being the mention of "black jobs" by former President Trump in criticism of President Joe Biden's stance on immigration.

"The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border," Trump said. "They’re taking Black jobs now — and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."

Black social media users immediately demanded an explanation of what constitutes a "Black job."

"What exactly are Black and Hispanic Jobs!?!" the NAACP posted to the social platform X.

Some people decided to take to social media and share a number of "black jobs," including President Joe Biden. At the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas on July 16, the president said he knows what a "Black Job" is: "It's the Vice President of the United States."

Maryland Governor Wes Moore joined in with his recent post on X, stating "Donald Trump is about to find out being the President of the United States is a Black job."