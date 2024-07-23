Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Wes Moore shows his support of VP Kamala Harris "President of the United States is a Black job"

By
Published  July 23, 2024 4:16pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

What is a Black job?

Maryland Governor Wes Moore sends a message to former President Donald Trump.

BETHESDA, Md. - The first general election debate turned heads and left lasting impressions. 

One being the mention of "black jobs" by former President Trump in criticism of President Joe Biden's stance on immigration. 

"The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border," Trump said. "They’re taking Black jobs now — and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."

Black social media users immediately demanded an explanation of what constitutes a "Black job."

How does Team Biden transition to the Harris campaign?

In 2000, Paul Glastris was tasked with writing then-President Bill Clinton's DNC speech, urging the party to unify behind Al Gore. Now, he's as editor-in-chief of Washington Monthly, he's closely watching how President Biden will handle watching his campaign apparatus change its focus to electing Vice President Kamala Harris. He's Jim Lokay's guest on "The Final 5."

"What exactly are Black and Hispanic Jobs!?!" the NAACP posted to the social platform X

Some people decided to take to social media and share a number of "black jobs," including President Joe Biden. At the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas on July 16, the president said he knows what a "Black Job" is: "It's the Vice President of the United States." 

Maryland Governor Wes Moore joined in with his recent post on X, stating "Donald Trump is about to find out being the President of the United States is a Black job."

Related

Kamala Harris has enough support of Democratic delegates to become party’s presidential nominee: AP survey
article

Kamala Harris has enough support of Democratic delegates to become party’s presidential nominee: AP survey

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey taken in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for reelection.