What to do for fun this holiday season in the Spotsylvania County, VA area

The holiday season is finally here, and FOX 5 is compiling a list of holiday guides to help you navigate all the fun activities happening across the area. The Spotsylvania County, Virginia area is hosting a wide variety of holiday activities meant for people of all ages!

Kings Dominion WinterFest

The popular theme park in Doswell will be transformed into a winter wonderland with millions of shimmering lights, holiday decor, and lavish displays. Attendees can check out the 300-foot-tall Eiffel Tower turned Christmas tree, an ice skating rink, holiday performances and The WinterFest Wonderland Parade.

November 25 - January 1 | Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Online Price: $37.99 adults, $19.99 seniors/kids | Gate Price: $50

More information here .

45th Annual Spotsylvania Christmas Parade

The theme for this year’s annual parade is "A Cartoon Christmas." The parade will feature performances and floats from various kids performance groups, civic groups and churches, antique car clubs, scout troops, first responder groups, marching bands, and businesses.

December 3 | Spotsylvania Courthouse District

Starts at 1:00 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Marriage Ministry Christmas Party

This event is perfect for anyone who wants to celebrate the holidays while being dressed to impress! The semi-formal dinner is open to couples of all-stages, and will give them a chance to take part in a game show style competition. There will also be a photo booth available!

December 10 | Kingdom Equipped Ministries, 11322 Patriot Highway

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

$50 per couple

More information here .

KEM Youth Christmas Party

Bring your kids out for a chance to enjoy a night of holiday festivities! The event will feature a hot cocoa station, candy canes, and a gingerbread house building contest. Parents will be asked to stay with their kids through the entire event.

December 10 | Kingdom Equipped Ministries, 11322 Patriot Highway

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Sip and Craft at Haley's Honey Meadery

This event allows adults to learn how to make custom mason jar snow globes, all while enjoying quality mead, ciders and wines. Ticket costs will cover your snow globe materials and a free glass of wine!

December 8 | Haley's Honey Meadery, 1600 Princess Anne Street

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

$35

More information here .

Fredericksburg Walking Club Holiday Walk

If you’re looking for a free event that will let you take in the lights and sights of Fredericksburg, then the Fredericksburg Walking Club’s Holiday Walk is for you! Walkers can go at their own pace, and choose from a 3 or 6 mile walk to take part in. There is also an option group walk being offered. You can also enjoy the walk’s cookie checkpoint with homemade goodies!

December 17 | Italian Station, 620 Caroline Street

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free (Donations are welcome)

More information here .

10th Annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

‘Tis the season for ugly sweaters, so head out to Legends Grille to show off your ugliest holiday sweater. The event will feature trivia, an awkward family photo booth contest, drink giveaways and prizes for the ugliest sweater.

December 13 | Legends Grille, 10500 Spotsylvania Avenue

Starts at 7:00 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Merry Christmas Market

Need a place to pick out a unique last minute gift, well check out the Spotsylvania Towne Center’s Merry Christmas Market featuring crafts made by local artisans.

December 10 - December 11 | Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive

December 10: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m./December 11: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Tuba Christmas Holiday Performance

Get into the holiday spirit with some Tuba performances at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The hour-long performance will fill the mall’s food court with the sounds and spirit of the holidays!

December 11 | Spotsylvania Towne Centre Food Court, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive

December 11: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Breakfast with Santa

Bring your kids out to enjoy a nice breakfast with Santa Claus at Great Steak restaurant! There will be two breakfast options offered.

December 10 | Great Steak, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

$7 per child

More information here .

Cover The Cruiser with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office

Come out and share some holiday magic with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office as they collect money, toys and winter clothes for local families in need!