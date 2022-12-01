What to do for fun this holiday season in Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County has a variety of holiday activities to enjoy with friends and family from shopping for the perfect gift to enjoying light displays to watching the classics reimagined. Here are some of the top holiday events this year.

Winter City Lights

Enjoy the largest light show in the D.C. area and walk the 1.5-mile trail of Christmas lights and displays. Warm up by the bonfire, take a ride on a snow tube and try s’mores, funnel cakes and more.

Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 | Olney, MD

Various hours

Starting at $37

More information here .

Winter Lights Festival

Take festive photos during this 3.5-mile drive through more than 450 illuminated displays. Tune your car radio to 97.1 WASH FM for holiday music to set the mood!

Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 | Seneca Creek State Park

Various hours

$15-$30

More information here .

The 34th Annual Puppet Nutcracker

Hear the story of The Nutcracker through puppetry and integrated with Puppet Co. nursery rhymes. Plus, enjoy the music of the Arlington Symphony Orchestra.

Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 | The Puppet Co. Playhouse

Various hours

$15

More information here .

Washington D.C. Temple Festival of Lights

Enjoy beautiful lights, decorated Christmas trees and Creche displays featuring nativities from around the world. Plus, listen to performances from a variety of choirs and singers.

Dec. 1 through Jan. 2 | Washington D.C. Temple

Dusk - 9 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Holly Trolley Fest

Check out the National Capital Trolley Museum’s model railroad holiday display and watch a live steam display. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance and you can ride with them on the museum’s historic street cars.

Dec. 3 through Dec. 18 | National Capital Trolley Museum

Various hours

$10 ($8 for seniors and children, free for children under 2)

More information here .

Winter Wonderland

Live out all your holiday dreams with live ice sculpting, visits with Santa, face painting, a scavenger hunt, music, arts and crafts and more. Plus, enjoy local Bethesda restaurants The Red Bandana and Dog Haus Biergarten.

Dec. 3 | Norfolk Avenue Streetery

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Silver Spring Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair

Shop more than 80 small businesses in one place and grab the perfect gift to put under your tree. Find jewelry, baked goods, body and hair care products and more.

Dec. 4 | Veterans Plaza

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

The Mini-Nut

Watch this Christmas classic, performed by the Maryland Youth Ballet, just abbreviated! The one-hour performance is a great way to introduce younger theatre-goers to the ballet.

Dec. 10 & 11 | Montgomery College, Silver Spring

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

$22-$30

More information here .

Santa Paws

Treat your pet to their own fun holiday experience! Take a photo with Santa, participate in the pet costume contest and enjoy delicious treats for you and your pet.

Dec. 11 | Bark Social

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Kensington’s Annual Menorah Lighting

Watch the menorah light up in this traditional Hanukkah event. Enjoy music and treats while celebrating the season.

Dec. 18 | Kensington Town Hall

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Free

More information here .

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

It’s a spin on the holiday staple as Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince explore modern-day New York City. The classic score will feature contemporary and hip-hop dancers, a DJ and visual effects.