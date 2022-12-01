What do to for fun this holiday season in Charles County, MD

There are plenty of fun things to do in Southern Maryland this holiday season. Charles County is chock-full of rich Maryland history and culture and some of the events show off the great landmarks the area has to offer. Bundle up or grab your swimsuit, just make sure you come in the holiday spirit. Check out a few exciting things to do in Charles County this month.

Charles County Holiday Tour

Ever wanted to explore Charles County? The Holiday Tour consists of historic homes, churches, and cultural venues throughout Charles County that will highlight the area's rich history and heritage. Each site offers a variety of activities and tours. There’s a holiday market, live entertainment at the Port Tobacco Courthouse, and a tour through a cemetery where enslaved African Americans were buried. Make sure you check the Holiday Tour page because starting times for each event are different.

Dec 3 – Dec 4 | 8190 Port Tobacco Road

10a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Holiday Craft Fair

The Humane Society of Charles County is hosting it’s annual Holiday Craft Fair at Thomas Stone High School this weekend! Some of the best crafters in Southern Maryland will be there with a variety of terrific items to help with your holiday shopping! There will be hourly door prizes - donated by the crafters. While it’s free to attend, donations of pet supplies are encouraged. It’s all for a good cause, too. All proceeds from the event support the homeless and injured animals of the HSCC.

Dec 4 I Thomas Stone High School, 3785 Leonardtown Rd, Waldorf

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Swimming with Santa

Have you been naughty or have you been nice? Only Santa knows, so bring your swimsuit and dive into the pool with the big guy for holiday fun and games. Charles County’s Recreation Department is hosting a Swimming with Santa event at the Lackey Indoor Pool. Activities include above water or submerged picture with Santa, water games, and an arts and crafts station. Pictures with Santa start at 1:00 p.m. St. Nick’s shirt will probably come off at some point throughout the day.

Dec 10 I Lackey Indoor Pool 3000 Chicamuxen Road Indian Head

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

$15

More information here .

Library After Hours: Bingo Night & Ugly Sweater Contest!

Bring out your ugliest sweater for a Charles County Library After Hours event filled with a fun evening of Bingo! There will be prizes for Bingo winners as well as a prize for the ugliest sweater!

Dec 2 I Waldorf West Branch Library 10405 O’Donnell Place

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free

Learn more here .

Christmas Bird Count – Charles Town Circle

Christmas Bird Counts have been entrenched in Audubon Society tradition for over 100 years. Join the nation’s longest-running community science bird project with PVAS’s Charles Town Count. If you live in the Charles Town area, you can count birds at your home feeders and report the results. Bring your bird-loving friends and register as a team of birders and head out in the fields. Get together with your team to drive to the various locations, or, in your own vehicle, join a caravan of birders. Each team will be assigned a section within the Charles Town Circle and will keep a Charles Town tally sheet. Starting times and locations vary. You must email Bob Dean to register.

December 17 I Charles Town Circle

Learn more here .

Holiday Jazz Brunch

Enjoy a nice brunch buffet with the illustrious jazz band playing smooth sounds as you dine. It’s a great way to meet other jazz enthusiasts while you enjoy your bacon, eggs, French Toast, BBQ chicken breast, mashed potatoes and more. Hungry yet? It’s being hosted by the casual pub Grille No. 13.