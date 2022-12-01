What to do for fun this holiday season in Loudoun County

article

The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Loudoun County to celebrate!

Lucketts Holiday House

The 3,000-square-foot farmhouse behind the Lucketts property is turned into a Christmas wonderland every year. Inside the house, you’ll find Christmas decor, gifts for your loved pens, and refreshments.

Dec. 1-4 & Dec. 8-11 | 42350 Lucketts Road Leesburg, VA

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

$20

More information here.

Night of Lights

The Village at Leesburg is hosting a community-wide candle-lighting event. Enjoy latkes, dreidel playing, doughnuts, crafts and music.

Dec. 17 | 1602 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg, VA

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Christmas in Middleburg

Get in the festive spirit in Middleburg’s 18th-century village this December. The celebration kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony Friday evening, followed by a Nutcracker Ballet. Throughout the weekend, you can eat breakfast with Santa, see a Christmas parade and a school Christmas pageant.

Dec. 3-5 | Middleburg, VA

Free

More information here.

Christmas Village at Leesburg Animal Park

Celebrate the holiday season with the critters at Leesburg Animal Park. There will be photo opportunities with Santa Claus, a live nativity scene, pony rides, live animal encounters and more.

Select days Dec. 2 - 23 | 19246 James Monroe Hwy, Leesburg, VA

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$15.95

More information here.

Lighted Nights

Head to Claude Moore Park for a leisurely stroll through the glow and twinkle of holiday lights. Friday and Saturday nights, there will be a campfire complete with marshmallows and hot chocolate.

Dec. 4 - Dec. 24 | 21544 Old Vestals Gap Rd, Sterling, VA

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Wish Tree Illumination & Music Shows

The Village at Leesburg’s Christmas tree is 5 stories tall with more than 15,000 lights! Send your with to Santa at the North Pole by donating at the WISH Tree to benefit Mobile Hope.

Nov. 19 - Jan. 1 | 1602 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg, VA

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Winter Lights Walk

Walk through the Franklin Park Arts Center’s display of lights, including a butterfly forest and a candy cane tunnel toward a gingerbread house. The walk should take around 30 minutes.

Dec. 9 - Dec. 23| 36441 Blueridge View Lane Purcellville, VA

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Holiday Tree Lighting at One Loudoun

One Loudoun is holding its 10th annual tree lighting celebration, complete with Santa photos, train rides, ice carvings and performances.

Dec. 3 | 20626 Easthampton Plaza Ashburn, VA

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Unicorn Christmas Festival

On Hogback Mountain this holiday season, you’ll find Sparkle the pony and Clyde the unicorn, and an appearance from Santa! There will be live music and a breakfast buffet.

Dec. 10 | 19732 Hogback Mountain Road Leesburg, VA

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Christmas Eve at Dirt Farm Brewing

Celebrate Christmas Eve with some farm fresh craft beer and lunch at Dirt Farm Brewing. Make sure to pick up any last-minute gifts and beverages for the peak of the holiday season.

Dec. 24 | 18701 Foggy Bottom Rd, Bluemont, VA

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here.





