What to do for fun this holiday season in Anne Arundel County, MD

The holiday season is here and FOX 5 has your guide to what's holly and jolly across Anne Arundel County!

Midnight Madness

Enjoy a historic holiday tradition that turns downtown Annapolis into a winter wonderland of shopping and fun!

The first two Thursdays of December (4 p.m. until midnight) | Third Thursday of December (4 p.m. until 11 p.m.)

Downtown Annapolis

Lights on the Bay

A holiday display with more than 60 spectacular animated and displays!

Nov. 20 - Jan. 1, 2023

Sandy Point State Park | 1100 E College Pkwy | Annapolis, MD 21409

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

White Christmas

Classic Theatre of Maryland presents White Christmas - a musical adaptation based on the beloved 1954 film!

Nov. 25 - Dec. 24, 2022

Classic Theatre of Maryland | 1804 West St. | Annapolis, MD 21401

Recurring weekly on Sunday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Visit with Santa - Severna Park

A Christmastime visit with Santa at Homestead Gardens!

522 Ritchie Highway | Severna Park, MD 21146

Every weekend starting November 26th through December 18th

Saturday: 10am – 2pm

Sunday: Noon- 4pm

Ice Skating at Glen Burnie Town Center

Ice skating fun for the whole family! Daily sessions, lessons and more! Reservations must be made in advance.

Open seven days a week at various times into 2023.

Glen Burnie Town Center | 103 North Crain Highway | Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061

Polar Bear Process Art Project

A fun preschool process art where your preschooler(s) will create winter-themed art using mixed media art materials!

Friday, December 2, 2022

Deale Library | 5940 Deale-Churchton Road | Deale, MD 20751

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Jingle Bell Hayride

A festive hayride with snacks, warm drinks, roasted marshmallows, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the decorated Kinder Farmhouse!

Sat. Dec 3, 2022

Kinder Farm Park | 1001 Kinder Farm Park Road | Millersville, MD 21108

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m

Winter Holiday Storytime

A trip around the world to celebrate winter holidays!

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Riviera Beach Library | 8485A Fort Smallwood Road | Pasadena, MD 21122

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Holiday Ornament Workshop

Celebrate the holiday season with music, cocoa while making holiday ornament crafts!

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library | 269 Hillsmere Dr | Annapolis, MD 21403

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival

Family fun at a festival celebrating chocolate!

Sunday, December 4, 2022

53 West Street | Annapolis, MD 21401

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

DIY Holiday Gift Making Workshop

Make (and wrap) your own gifts for family, friends, and loved ones for the upcoming gift-giving holidays! All supplies provided!

Monday, December 5, 2022

Odenton Library | 1325 Annapolis Rd | Odenton, MD 21113

4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas Teen Movie Night

Get into the holiday spirit by watching the 2000 film 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'with your friedns! Snacks provided!

Monday, December 5, 2022

Linthicum Library | 400 Shipley Rd | Linthicum, MD 21090

4:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Gift Wrapping-Palooza

Got gifts? Need a place to wrap them away from prying eyes? Enjoy music and a virtual fire to get in the mood for holiday season!

Monday, December 5, 2022

Brooklyn Park Library | 1 East 11th Ave | Baltimore, MD 21225

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Little Elves Workshop

An evening of merrymaking and crafting gifts for your friends and family!

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Crofton Library | 1681 Riedel Rd | Crofton, MD 21114

7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Cooking With Robin Daumit: Holiday Sweet Treats

Learn to bake eggnog muffins with local food blogger and The Great American Recipe contestant, Robin Daumit, in a virtual event hosted by Busch Annapolis library!

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Virtual

7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Movies At The Library: The Polar Express

A cozy viewing of a favorite seasonal movie, The Polar Express!

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Broadneck Library | 1275 Green Holly Dr | Annapolis, MD 21409

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Santa on the Trail

Visit with Santa and his helpers as they collect non-perishable food items to donate to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank!

Sat. Dec 10, 2022

Baltimore and Annapolis Trail

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Annapolis Holiday Market

A fun and festive way to shop during the holiday season!

Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

1 Dock Street | Annapolis, MD 21401

11:00 a.m.

Vintage Christmas Market

Enjoy an afternoon of shopping on the farm for the holidays!

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 to Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Wildberry Farm & Market | 1047 Saint Stephens Church Road | Crownsville, MD 21032

3 p.m. daily

Season's Readings Tree Decorating

Decorate the community tree with your favorite book characters!

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Mountain Road Library | 4730 Mountain Road | Pasadena, MD 21122

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Winter Wonder Holiday Stories

Listen to tales of the Winter Solstice, Hanukkah, Christmas, and more!

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Annapolis Library | 1410 West Street | Annapolis, MD 21401

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Winter Solstice Hike

Bundle up and take a twilight winter solstice walk! Talk about winter foliage, where animals burrow, and more!

Wed. Dec 21, 2022

Fort Smallwood Park | 9500 Fort Smallwood Road | Pasadena, MD 21122

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Kwanzaa Live with Culture Queen

Kwanzaa expert Culture Queen teaches the seven principles of Kwanzaa through interactive music, movement, storytelling and Black History themed games!

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library | 269 Hillsmere Dr | Annapolis, MD 21403

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Eastport-Annapolis Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Families with young children are invited to celebrate the new year with a countdown to noon!

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library | 269 Hillsmere Dr | Annapolis, MD 21403

11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Broadneck Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in the New Year with a countdown to noon!