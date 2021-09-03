FOX 5 Zip Trip Finale National Harbor: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP grand finale takes us to NATIONAL HARBOR! Meet, shop, dine and have some fun on the water just outside of the nation's capital!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

There are so many fun things to do when visiting NATIONAL HARBOR it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

NATIONAL COLONIAL FARM: A short drive from National Harbor, this stop blends past and present. Take a tour of a historic barn, feel like you are part of the farm watching animals at pasture and walk on one of the seven nature trails. There's plenty to explore at this national park!

TANGER OUTLETS: This shopping outlet is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Shop the big Labor Day weekend sale and stock up on stylish back to school staples or find something for work or play at this must stop.

CORINTO GALLERY: This gallery opened up at National Harbor this year. View DMV inspired creations when you walk through here and take a moment at the piece called Gansta George. Also, find artwork across National Harbor!

MAHOGANY BOOKS: A perfect stop for readers, this store is a new addition to National Harbor! Mahogany Books celebrates reading, writing and cultural awareness. Explore the massive book selection and stop by for a literary event.

MGM NATIONAL HABOR: Check out the gaming space -- now with a new outdoor area. Step out into the conservatory, listen to some great musical performances and get your fill at the new Diablo's Cantina enjoying a one-of-a-kind margarita on the outdoor patio.

