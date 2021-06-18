FOX 5 Zip Trip Ballston: 5 Must Stops!

ARLINGTON, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to BALLSTON! A vibrant community in Arlington County -- BALLSTON is a major hub just outside Washington, D.C.!
There are so many fun things to do when visiting BALLSTON it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!
SPENGA: The first of its kind training facility in the DMV! Enjoy spin class, strength training, and yoga – all in one session. Improve your body and mind with a multi-sensory experience. Work out fueled by energizing up-tempo beats.
BASH BOXING: Break a sweat with this boxing-inspired group fitness experience. Use free weights, resistance bands, and joint-safe aqua punching bags! Opened in 2019 within the beautiful Ballston Quarter. Build lean muscle, improve overall endurance, and burn calories round after round.
BALLSTON LOCAL: New to the area and already a ‘Must Stop’! Order from the counter or head straight to the bar. Enjoy New York style pizza, burgers, local craft beers and cocktails. A fun hangout at this casual dining meeting spot.
BRONSON BIERHALL: From traditional German sausages and giant pretzels to a wide variety of German beers. This restaurant and bar provides guests with a traditional German feel. Spend time with family and friends at long communal tables. Check out the live music Friday and Saturday nights!
MEDSTAR CAPITALS ICEPLEX: A fun place to cool off and skate year round! The highest ice rink above street-level in the United States. Watch the Washington Capitals practice on two indoor NHL-sized ice rinks. This state of the art facility also features a full service pros shop and Capitals team store!
Saying goodbye after an amazing time during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
A sample from the menu at Copa Kitchen and Bar during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
Owen Blumenthal from The Sycamore School was our Junior Reporter during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
The Bishop O’Connell High School Softball Team was recognized as our Hometown Team during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
Blues Musician and Vice President of Building Bridges America, Memphis Gold, was recognized by Lafayette Federal Credit Union as our Hometown Hero during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
A delicious menu from the True Food Kitchen during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
The Arlington County Fire Department was recognized on First Responder Friday during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti sat down with Steve Chenevey to talk about the COVID-19 recovery in the area during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
A tasty sample of delicious eats and more from Ted's Bulletin and Sidekick Bakery during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
Realtor Pia Reyes and Lafayette Federal Credit Union’s Peter Benjamin take a look at the housing market during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
Tina Leone chats with Wisdom Martin about the Cars and Coffee event starting June 26 during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
Tina Leone, CEO of Ballston BID, has everything we need to know about Bands and Brews on the Boulevard during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP to BALLSTON!
