FOX 5 Zip Trip Ballston: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to BALLSTON! A vibrant community in Arlington County -- BALLSTON is a major hub just outside Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting BALLSTON it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

SPENGA: The first of its kind training facility in the DMV! Enjoy spin class, strength training, and yoga – all in one session. Improve your body and mind with a multi-sensory experience. Work out fueled by energizing up-tempo beats.

BASH BOXING: Break a sweat with this boxing-inspired group fitness experience. Use free weights, resistance bands, and joint-safe aqua punching bags! Opened in 2019 within the beautiful Ballston Quarter. Build lean muscle, improve overall endurance, and burn calories round after round.

BALLSTON LOCAL: New to the area and already a ‘Must Stop’! Order from the counter or head straight to the bar. Enjoy New York style pizza, burgers, local craft beers and cocktails. A fun hangout at this casual dining meeting spot.

BRONSON BIERHALL: From traditional German sausages and giant pretzels to a wide variety of German beers. This restaurant and bar provides guests with a traditional German feel. Spend time with family and friends at long communal tables. Check out the live music Friday and Saturday nights!

MEDSTAR CAPITALS ICEPLEX: A fun place to cool off and skate year round! The highest ice rink above street-level in the United States. Watch the Washington Capitals practice on two indoor NHL-sized ice rinks. This state of the art facility also features a full service pros shop and Capitals team store!

FOX 5 Zip Trip Clinton: 5 Must Stops!