FOX 5 Zip Trip Frederick: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to FREDERICK! Picturesque beauty and plenty of fun in western Maryland -- FREDERICK has it all -- just about an hour outside of Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting FREDERICK it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

FREDERICK VISITOR CENTER: Are you heading to Frederick County, Maryland? The Visitor Center is the perfect place to begin your trip to Frederick! Housed in a beautifully renovated industrial warehouse -- the Visitor Center holds more than two thousand square-feet of exhibits, a state-of-the-art theater and a wide variety of maps, guides and information on regional attractions and events that are available.

TREE TREKKERS: Located on 30 acres, Tree Trekkers Frederick is an outdoor aerial adventure you will be never forget! Just a few minutes from downtown -- you can, climb, swing and zip line on 14 different courses -- and take cool pictures as well! So go out to Tree Trekkers for some outdoor fun!

DOWNTOWN FREDERICK (SHOPPING AND DINING): With over 200 specialty shops, galleries, and restaurants to choose from -- downtown Frederick, Maryland should be on your list of the many things to explore when you visit! From brunch to various events and picturesque scenes everywhere you look -- there is always something happening in downtown Frederick!

ROSE HILL MANOR: Head over to Rose Hill Manor where Maryland's first elected governor, Thomas Johnson, spent his retirement. Rose Hill Manor Park and Museums provide visitors with a look at early American life; transportation history and the agricultural history of Frederick County. They also provide child friendly exhibits and programs that brings history alive for children of all ages!

CARROLL CREEK PARK: Take a stroll at Carroll Creek park and enjoy the beautiful bridges and fountains. Spanning more than a mile through the heart of historic downtown Frederick, the Carroll Creek Park began as a flood control project in late 1970s. Now the beautiful public art trail offers more than just a beautiful view -- but outdoor dining, breweries and a distillery as well!

