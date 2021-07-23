FOX 5 Zip Trip Sterling: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to STERLING! Located in the heart of picturesque Loudoun County, the beauty and history of STERLING offers fun for residents and visitors -- all just about 30 miles outside of Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting STERLING it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

AXES AND O'S: The axe throwing craze found a home in Loudoun County. Find several axe throwing lanes and when you break -- get some food or go play an arcade game while you are here.

STERLING COLLECTIVE: Crafty and trendy and diverse are perfect adjectives for this place. Find some biscuits, tacos or beer at this communal complex. It's right off the W&OD trail making this a great stop.

DULLES GOLF CENTER AND SPORTS PARK: Families enjoy more than just golf at this rec center. You can go through the batting cages, play volleyball or even pan for gemstones. It's a great venue for an active weekend.

LOUDOUN HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM: It's a hand-on museum for you and your family. It's got a large collection of artifacts. And you have to meet Milkie the Cow. Discover Loudoun's rural roots at this stop.

SUMMIT ROPES: It's the largest indoors ropes course in the country. Based on Zion National Park, this place brings the outdoors inside. Let your family pick the course that fits their skill level. Expect to find adventure here at summit ropes.

