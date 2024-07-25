DC crime: 11 shot, 2 dead in less than 24 hours

A surge in gun violence has left two people dead, and nine others injured in less than 24 hours in Washington, D.C., and police are investigating to see if any of those shootings are connected.

On Wednesday, police were called to Newcomb Street, Joliet Street, and Marion Barry Avenue between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. for shootings that left three people injured.

Just after 8:45 p.m., three people were shot in the 300 block of 37th Place in the southeast. Investigators say two men were found shot at the scene. Another man later walked into a hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds. All three survived.

Officials then responded to a separate triple shooting reported at 7th and O Streets in the northwest just before 9:30 p.m. that left one man dead, and two others wounded. Police say one man died at the scene. Another man was transported with injuries and a third walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said detectives are currently investigating whether the same vehicle, a Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, was used in both shootings.

At a news briefing Wednesday night, Smith described the shootings as "senseless violence."

"This is completely unacceptable, and our detectives will do everything that we can to bring these folks to justice," she said.

A man was killed in a shooting around 1:45 a.m. Thursday near First and Atlantic Streets in the southeast. He died at the scene.

A woman was shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Park Road. She is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.