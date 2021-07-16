FOX 5 Zip Trip Waldorf: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to WALDORF! Located in the heart of Charles County, WALDORF is a vibrant suburb packed full of fun and beatuy -- all just about 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting WALDORF it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

CAPITAL CLUBHOUSE: If you’re looking for some fun activities for your family or friend -- Capital Clubhouse is the place to be! As southern Maryland's ultimate recreational and sports complex -- Capital Clubhouse hosts year round sports with their multi-sport court, a rock climbing wall and an NHL size ice rink! Pack your gear and enjoy ninety thousand square foot of fun!

INDIAN HEAD RAIL TRAIL: Named Charles County’s most exciting recreational trail -- Indian Head Rail Trail gives visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy some of southern Maryland’s most undeveloped natural areas. Surrounded by forests, natural wetlands, and occasional farmland -- Indian Head Rail Trail is the perfect stop for cyclists, hikers and nature enthusiasts.

SCARY STROKES: Immerse yourself in a mini-golf experience like you've never seen it before. Scary Strokes family entertainment center not only hosts state-of the-art video and arcade games. But a backlight indoor miniature golf course surrounded by ghosts and ghouls. So whether you’re looking for an action-packed game, compete in esports or win cash prizes -- Scary Stokes is the place to be!

HANCOCK FAMILY FARMS: Local and humanely raised -- the Hancock Family Farms sells all natural meats in Waldorf County, Maryland. The family farm also offers multiple programs that teaches kids about animals and agriculture. So if you’re planning a summer barbecue -- Hancock Family Farm is a must stop for your local farm fresh meat.

DR. SAMUEL A. MUDD HOUSE MUSEUM: Known as the Mudd’s House -- the historic home of Charles County, Maryland native Dr. Samuel A. Mudd is now a public museum where visitors can learn about the history of Dr. Mudd and the civil war. Visitors will also get a chance to view displays on the evolution of farming practices and equipment.

