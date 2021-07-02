FOX 5 Zip Trip Navy Yard: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to the NAVY YARD! Watch a ballgame or relax by the Anacostia River with fun, food and friends! The NAVY YARD district has it all -- and it's right here in Washington, D.C.!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

There are so many fun things to do when visiting NAVY YARD it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

Image 1 of 25 ▼

STEADFAST SUPPLY: Find cool gifts or something for yourself at this store. The shop stocks items from across the globe and your furry friends won't be left out. Steadfast Supply is always dog-friendly.

MAXWELL PARK WINE BAR: Incorporating pop culture into the wine experience, Maxwell Park Wine Bar offers a full menu of red, white and sparkling wines along with savory snacks and small plates for you to enjoy. Whether you want to order your favorite wine or be bold and try something different -- Maxwell Park Wine Bar is the place to be!

ICE CREAM JUBILEE: Passion and inspiration combine to create these sweet treats. Don't expect to always find the same old flavors here. Flavors rotate by season and you could even help name some. Try this ice cream in a cone, bowl or pie!

LA FAMOSA: Soulful Puerto Rican cooking will delight your taste buds. These dishes are deeply rooted in the chef and owner's family history. Some menu items are comforting staples while creativity spikes for other seasonal food and drinks specials!

NATS PARK: The battle for another National League East title is underway for our Major League Baseball team. Fans heading out to the ballpark can experience new and old events during the remainder of this season. Come to a ballgame and join the crowds at this Navy Yard anchor!

REVISIT PAST FOX 5 ZIP TRIP FUN:

FOX 5 Zip Trip Frederick: 5 Must Stops!

FOX 5 Zip Trip Ballston: 5 Must Stops!

FOX 5 Zip Trip Takoma Park: 5 Must Stops!

FOX 5 Zip Trip City of Fairfax: 5 Must Stops!

Advertisement

FOX 5 Zip Trip Clinton: 5 Must Stops!