FOX 5 Zip Trip Gaithersburg: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to GAITHERSBURG! Located in the heart of Montgomery County -- Gaithersburg is a warm and inviting community less than an hour from the nation's capital!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

There are so many fun things to do when visiting GAITHERSBURG it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

CASEY COMMUNITY CENTER: The Casey Community Center is one of the most recognizable structures in Gaithersburg! Farmers markets are the best way to grab some fresh produce and the Casey Farmers Market is where you will find your summer fruits and veggies along with some distilled spirits and baked sweets! A must stop for your essential needs.

RIO LAKEFRONT: Built around a small lake in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Rio Lakefront is one of the top places to shop, dine, and play! Their new open air playground enables families to play together in a fun, safe and accessible environment and just a few steps away - a relaxing picnic scene for your lounging needs. So whether you a visiting for a day or a week, Rio Lakefront is a great experience for the whole family!

WASHINGTONIAN PADDLE BOATS: Are you looking for some outdoor activities? What better way to have fun and stay cool, then with Washington Paddle Boats! You can relax on a boat ride or paddle along the riverside and then, end your day with some delicious food along the waterfront.

WATER PARK AND MINI GOLF AT BOHRER PARK: Whether it's a daytime visit or an evening out, Miniature Golf at Bohrer Park is the place to be for all ages. Miniature Golf at Bohrer Park offers 18 courses with great challenging holes by shade trees and water running to keep you cool. So, whether it's for family fun or team challenges Mini Golf at Bohrer Park has got you covered.

GAITHERSBURG COMMUNITY MUSEUM: Located in the B&O Rail Complex in Olde Towne -- the museum’s indoor and outdoor interpretive spaces provide hands-on learning centers for children that spark the imagination and exhibits that explore Gaithersburg's rich history. Plus - weekly activities and monthly programs for everyone! So add the Gaithersburg community to your list and discover the past and present and imagine its future of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

