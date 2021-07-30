FOX 5 Zip Trip Leonardtown: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to LEONARDTOWN! The county seat of St. Mary's County, the quaint beauty and history of LEONARDTOWN offer a perfect weekend escape to Southern Maryland -- just over an hour outside of the nation's capital!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

There are so many fun things to do when visiting LEONARDTOWN it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

THE FENWICK INN: A historic house located on Fenwick Street transformed into an event venue with beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces. From an exclusive art collection to beautiful outdoor pavilion. The Fenwick Inn is a perfect spot for weddings, birthday parties and so much more.

OLD JAIL MUSEUM AND LEONARDTOWN VISITORS CENTER: Built in 1876 and in use until 1945, the old jail museum highlights one of the oldest sheriff’s office in the nation. Get a glimpse into St. Mary’s County’s past. Touring historic jail cells and hearing stories of recaptured freedom seekers on the underground railroad. The site also features the Leonardtown Visitor Center and a Museum Store.

SHEPHERD’S OLD FIELD MARKET: A unique two-story mini-mall with over 70 small businesses under one roof. From artwork and clothes to handcrafted items such as jewelry and candles. Check out several services including an indoor/outdoor beer garden, barber shop as well as an ice cream shop. Enjoy fun activities and events for all ages.

THE INN AT LEONARDTOWN: This boutique hotel is a perfect retreat for your next getaway to beautiful St. Mary's County. It’s the only hotel located downtown in walkable distance to the Leonardtown Wharf and historic Leonardtown Square. Enjoy the up-to-date amenities. The Inn at Leonardtown is a property of the ascend hotel collection.

PORT OF LEONARDTOWN WINERY: The Port of Leonardtown Winery is home to one of the only cooperative wineries in the country. Established in 2010, the winery produces a variety of award-winning wines from 12 different vineyards in southern Maryland. Join the Port of Leonardtown captains club members to receive special deals and toast with a glass of wine in the newly renovated tasting room.

