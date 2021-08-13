FOX 5 Zip Trip Alexandria: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to ALEXANDRIA! Small-town charm -- big-city amenities! Shop, dine, relax and have fun in this historic city on the water!

INTERTRIBAL CREATIVES: A program of running strong for American Indian youth, this gallery celebrates the art, culture and community work of indigenous people. located on ancestral Tauxenent and Pamunkey land in old town Alexandria. View and buy authentic visual art, handmade jewelry and other forms of self-expression from native artists.

GOODIES FROZEN CUSTARD & TREATS: Check out old town Alexandria's latest sweet spot. From a vintage delivery van named 'Gigi' to its new permanent home at Alexandria's historic ice house on commerce street. Enjoy this 1950's-inspired soda shop serving legendary Wisconsin-style frozen custard and nostalgic treats like the apple cider donutwich.

KING STREET STREATERY: Located in the 100 block of King Street - the once busy street turned pedestrian-only zone has grown in popularity with locals and tourists since the start of the pandemic. lined with hundreds of independent shops, restaurants and museums enjoy the fun, food and more with ample outdoor seating right near Alexandria's waterfront.

MASON & GREENS: The D.C. area's first zero-waste grocery and sustainable dry goods store opened at the beginning of the pandemic in march 2020 on King Street. The shop's expanding collection promotes plastic-free, reusable and vegan alternatives to everyday needs. Enjoy an abundance of local produce, self-care products and plant-able greeting cards. Watch your sentiment grow into wildflowers.

TALL SHIP PROVIDENCE: The newest maritime attraction provides a living link to Alexandria's rich maritime, naval and revolutionary history. Whether for education or entertainment, explore northern Virginia's only tall ship. Set sail on a specialty cruise with themed tastings or rent providence for your next private event.

