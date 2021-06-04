FOX 5 Zip Trip City of Fairfax: 5 Must Stops!

This week’s FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to the CITY OF FAIRFAX! Located in in the heart of Northern Virginia -- the CITY OF FAIRFAX celebrates its rich history while embracing the future -- all just outside of Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting CITY OF FAIRFAX it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

CHUBBY SQUIRREL BREWING COMPANY: This family owned brewery invites you to enjoy a pint of beer outdoors. A first for Fairfax City -- find Finnish details and flavors connected to the owner’s ancestry. Don’t miss out on visiting your friendly neighborhood brewpub.

FOUNDATION COFFEE ROASTERS: It's cold brew season and the buzz is brewing around this Fairfax coffee shop. Foundation Coffee Roasters let the beans take center stage. The cafe takes roasting seriously. Find some crafted espresso drinks and more here.

MOBIUS RECORDS: Music lovers add this mom and pop record shop to your list. Sift through rows and rows of records. Discover new releases and old favorites you always intended to buy. There's a little something for everyone here.

VAN DYCK PARK: Get your families a chance to soak up the sun here. Find an exercise trail, tennis court, skate park and more. Sit back under some shade while your kids play on the playground -- or relax and set up a picnic on a table or in the grass.

FAIRFAX MUSEUM AND VISITOR CENTER: Originally an elementary school -- this center is ripe with history. Find local artifacts and stories and traveling exhibits with a central location in town. It's a great spot to start your own Zip Trip to Fairfax City.

