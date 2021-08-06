FOX 5 Zip Trip Springfield: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to SPRINGFIELD! Experience shopping, dining, nature and entertainment in this Fairfax County destination spot!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

There are so many fun things to do when visiting SPRINGFIELD it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

GO APE ZIP LINE & TREETOP ADVENTURE: Calling all thrill seekers! Are you ready to explore the trees from new heights? Voted the number three best aerial adventure park in North America, Go Ape Zip Line & Treetop Adventure offers an unparalleled outdoor adventure experience for everyone. So -- if you love tree-to-tree crossings and super long zip lines, Go Ape Zip Line & Treetop is the place to be!

ST JAMES: As northern Virginia's massive sports complex, the St James offers state-of-the-art sports venues -- first of its kind for the region! From their ice house, field house, two ice rinks, an Olympic-size swimming pool -- the St James give their visitors and members plenty of room to play while inspiring others to take care of their bodies and enjoy themselves while doing so!

HIDDEN POND NATURE CENTER: Filled with natural wonder -- the Hidden Pond Nature Center where you can enjoy the outdoors while you hike through woods, streams, and ponds. the park also has a small butterfly garden near the office with beautiful wildflowers throughout the natural areas -- so into the woods! and enjoy the Hidden Pond Nature Center.

LAKE ACCOTINK PARK: Experience the tranquil and quiet shores of lake Accotink Park! This 493-acre park offers many family-friendly activities including, picnic areas, class, and camps. So grab your favorite book and sunscreen and relax, learn, and enjoy the natural resources of Lake Accotink!

SPRINGFIELD TOWN CENTER'S DAVE & BUSTER'S: You can't visit Fairfax County without enjoying a fun experience for any occasion at Dave and Busters! Dave and Busters offers great selections of food, drinks, and games - all under one roof! Springfield Town Center also offers a unique retail experience that will satisfy any shopper's needs with an exciting collection of fine dining options and first-to-market retailers!

