FOX 5 Zip Trip Anacostia: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to ANACOSTIA! The historic Washington, D.C. neighborhood is a vibrant and amazing play to live and visit!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting ANACOSTIA it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

THE DISTRICT'S ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS ARENA: Located in Southeast D.C., this is a major draw for events. The Mystics call the arena home and the Wizards train here. Fans satisfy cravings going to a variety of concession options nd you can expect a close to the action vibe no matter where you sit.

THE SMITHSONIAN ANACOSTIA COMMUNITY MUSEM: Explore a new gallery focused on food for the people! It's an expansion of an outdoor exhibit. This museum amplifies the collective power of the community and is newly reopened -- visit this must stop Tuesdays through Saturdays.

THE BIG CHAIR: Yes -- it's a really big chair that you have to see and take a selfie at! A furniture company built in the 50s this famed Anacostia landmark. It serves as a site for events, a way-finding marker and a slice of dc history.

ANACOSTIA PARK: This national park brings together urban elements and nature. Find a roller skating pavilion a short walk from the boat ramps and take your kids to a pirate ship playground. There's lots to explore on the trails too at this must stop.

THE ANACOSTIA ARTS CENTER: Find pop-ups, galleries, food and more. The Arts Center is relatively new but has made a big community impact in this historic building. It's a home for arts, culture and small business!

