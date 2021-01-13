Everything you need to know about Inauguration Day in DC

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to be a historic one with the COVID-19 pandemic and threats to the Capitol playing a vital role in the preparation.

It's already causing security concerns and road closures as the District prepares to feel the impacts of the Inauguration Day unlike any other for days and weeks to come.

Here is everything you need to know about the inauguration from how we got here to who will be attending to where the major impacts will be in the city.

BACKGROUND

In late 2020, weeks after Biden had been declared the winner of the presidential election, plans for his inauguration began being released. They contained information about how the event would be scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden soon encouraged Americans not to attend the inauguration and to participate virtually instead.

Political leaders, such as current governors and past presidents, and members of Congress have announced in the past few weeks their intentions to attend the inauguration in person.

However, the inaugural stand at the U.S. Capitol which usually holds 1,600 people will most likely be reduced to a fraction of that number.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser echoed President-elect Biden's sentiments this week, telling Americans not to travel to the District for the inauguration amid rising COVID-19 cases and safety risks associated with the Capitol riot.

Biden recently announced he would be holding a memorial for COVID-19 victims before taking the oath of office. The theme of the inauguration will be "America United."

SECURITY PREPS

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump rioters, many questions about security and safety for the inauguration began to take center stage.

D.C. officials put up a non-scalable fence around the entirety of the Capitol grounds following the attack. The fence will be up through the end of January.

Mayor Bowser also extended the initial public emergency order for a total of 15 days through Inauguration Day, which gives her the ability to call for a city-wide curfew at any time.

Earlier this week, the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in D.C. starting later this week and extending through Jan. 20.

"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," the bulletin said, according to one official.

Most recently, D.C. officials have begun securing the inauguration perimeter, which includes multiple high-traffic areas across the city.

FOX 5 has not seen a map of the updated security perimeter yet. However, the Mayor’s office has warned it is expected to be even larger than inauguration’s past.

Members of the National Guard have also established a presence in D.C. to assist with inauguration security.

So far, the District has received commitments from the Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York National Guards.

Other states have said they will send their own National Guards to the Capitol since then.

IMPACTS ON THE CITY

With the inauguration perimeter being secured so far in advance and the public emergency being extended, this year's inauguration will have significant impacts on the city and District residents.

Metropolitan Police have announced multiple road closures so far, and more are expected as Inauguration Day approaches.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

- Independence Ave. between Washington Ave. and Second St. SE

- Constitution Ave. between First St. NW and Second St. NE

- East Capitol St. between First and Second Streets

- 18th St. at Constitution Ave. NW

- 17th St. at Independence Ave. SW

- 11th St. at Independence Ave. SW

- 12th St. at Independence Ave. SW

- 7th St. at Madison Dr. NW

- 7th St. at Jefferson Dr. SW

Airbnb has also announced they will be canceling all reservations in the D.C. metro area during Inauguration week.

The company says the decision was made due to local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to the District.

