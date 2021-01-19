New road, bridge closures for Virginia, DC drivers ahead of Inauguration Day

As part of the U.S. Secret Service Joint Transportation Plan for Inauguration Day, several road and bridge closures from Virginia into D.C. will be in effect from now until after the inauguration.

Here is a full list of the 2021 inaugural road and bridge closures from the U.S. Secret Service:

- 14th Street Non-HOV Bridge and I-395: No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city. Effective Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 6 a.m.

- 14th Street Bridge HOV (North and South): Remains open to all traffic until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

- Theodore Roosevelt Bridge: No east bound traffic, entering the city. West bound traffic will flow normally leaving the city. Effective Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m. Traffic will be diverted north on Potomac Freeway.

- Memorial Bridge: All access to close Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

- Key Bridge: Remains open with no access to Whitehurst Freeway and no right turn permitted on M St. All traffic must turn left on Canal Road.

- Chain Bridge: Open to all traffic.

- South Capitol Street Bridge on the 295 side: No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city. Effective Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

- Southeast/Southwest Freeway: Closed.

- Potomac River Freeway: Open Northbound, closed Southbound from Jan. 16 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m. Access to Theodore Roosevelt Bridge remains open.

- Rock Creek Parkway at Ohio Drive: Closed.

- 11th Street Bridges: Remain open to all traffic until Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m. Following closure, northbound traffic will be closed (except for local residents and credentialed bus traffic only) and southbound traffic will remain open.

- 695 Bridge/Southeast Freeway: No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city. Effective Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

- Sousa Bridge: No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city. Effective Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

- 3rd Street Tunnel: Remains open with all exits closed. The tunnel will close Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.

- 9th Street Tunnel: Closed to all traffic.

- 12th Street Tunnel: Closed to all traffic.

- E Street Tunnel: Closed from Potomac River Freeway northbound and southbound.

- Independence Ave/Maine Ave from 12th Street, SW to Memorial Bridge: Closed to all traffic.

All closures are subject to change. Click here for a full list of road closures in the District.