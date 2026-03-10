2 dead in crash involving car and tractor‑trailer in Prince George’s County

Two people were killed late Monday night after a car struck a tractor‑trailer in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:58 p.m. on southbound U.S. Route 301 at Brandywine Road. Police say a Nissan Maxima crashed into the rear of the tractor‑trailer.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Douglas Orlando Smith, 39, of Brandywine, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car also died. Their name has not yet been released.

The tractor‑trailer driver was not injured.

Lanes were closed for about five hours. Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate.