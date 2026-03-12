$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Giant in Maryland
MARYLAND - Illinois may be home to the newest Mega Millions' jackpot winner, but Maryland still saw some winnings!
What we know:
A Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million was sold at a Giant Foods store at 13490 New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville.
The winning numbers for the March 10 drawing were 16, 21, 30, 35 and 65, with a Mega Ball of 7. The $4 million ticket matched the first five balls drawn, but not the Mega Ball, and was boosted thanks to a multiplier.
Big picture view:
A Mega Millions player in Illinois won the $533 million jackpot Tuesday night, marking the first grand prize awarded this year. The winner has yet to come forward.
What you can do:
Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep them in a safe location.
Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland Lottery.