$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Giant in Maryland

The Brief A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Maryland this week. The ticket was worth $4 million, and was sold at a Giant in the Silver Spring area. The winner has 182 days to claim their price.



Illinois may be home to the newest Mega Millions' jackpot winner, but Maryland still saw some winnings!

What we know:

A Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million was sold at a Giant Foods store at 13490 New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville.

The winning numbers for the March 10 drawing were 16, 21, 30, 35 and 65, with a Mega Ball of 7. The $4 million ticket matched the first five balls drawn, but not the Mega Ball, and was boosted thanks to a multiplier.

Big picture view:

A Mega Millions player in Illinois won the $533 million jackpot Tuesday night, marking the first grand prize awarded this year. The winner has yet to come forward.

What you can do:

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep them in a safe location.

Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail.