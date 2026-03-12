Expand / Collapse search

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Giant in Maryland

Published  March 12, 2026 8:34am EDT
Lottery tickets for the Mega Millions jackpot which is at $1.58 billion are seen in a store on August 8, 2023 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Maryland this week.
    • The ticket was worth $4 million, and was sold at a Giant in the Silver Spring area.
    • The winner has 182 days to claim their price.

MARYLAND - Illinois may be home to the newest Mega Millions' jackpot winner, but Maryland still saw some winnings!

What we know:

A Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million was sold at a Giant Foods store at 13490 New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville.

The winning numbers for the March 10 drawing were 16, 21, 30, 35 and 65, with a Mega Ball of 7. The $4 million ticket matched the first five balls drawn, but not the Mega Ball, and was boosted thanks to a multiplier.

Big picture view:

A Mega Millions player in Illinois won the $533 million jackpot Tuesday night, marking the first grand prize awarded this year. The winner has yet to come forward.

What you can do:

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep them in a safe location.  

Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland Lottery.

