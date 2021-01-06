DC mayor declares public emergency for 15 days following Capitol riots

Officials in D.C. and Virginia have put out curfews for residents after pro-Trump protests at the Capitol turned to riots with demonstrators storming the building and shots being fired on the House floor.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a 6 p.m. curfew for Alexandria and Arlington that will last until 6 a.m. Thursday. He has also issued a State of Emergency in Virginia.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew for the District, which will last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Late Wednesday, Bowser extended the public emergency order declared earlier today for a total of 15 days through Inauguration Day, giving her the ability to call curfew at any time.

In addition, Metro will end its rail service at 8 p.m., and its bus service at 9 p.m. The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority cited "public safety" as their reason for ending the service early on Wednesday.

Bowser released this statement: