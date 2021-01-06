Expand / Collapse search

DC mayor declares public emergency for 15 days following Capitol riots

By and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

DC mayor declares public emergency for 15 days following Capitol riots

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended&nbsp;the public emergency order declared earlier today for a total of 15 days&nbsp;through Inauguration Day, giving&nbsp;her the&nbsp;ability to call curfew at any time.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Officials in D.C. and Virginia have put out curfews for residents after pro-Trump protests at the Capitol turned to riots with demonstrators storming the building and shots being fired on the House floor.

THE LATEST: Pro-Trump protesters storm Capitol building; Electoral College debate halted

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a 6 p.m. curfew for Alexandria and Arlington that will last until 6 a.m. Thursday. He has also issued a State of Emergency in Virginia.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew for the District, which will last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Late Wednesday, Bowser extended the public emergency order declared earlier today for a total of 15 days through Inauguration Day, giving her the ability to call curfew at any time.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser shares update on Capitol riots as curfew begins

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser shares an update on the riots at the US Capitol as a 6 p.m. curfew begins in the District.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In addition, Metro will end its rail service at 8 p.m., and its bus service at 9 p.m. The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority cited "public safety" as their reason for ending the service early on Wednesday.

THE LATEST: US Capitol locked down after pro-Trump protesters charge; Electoral College debate halted

Bowser released this statement: