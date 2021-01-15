FBI releases photos of suspects wanted in attack on DC cop during Capitol riot
The FBI on Sunday released photos of seven men it says attacked a D.C. police officer during a riot on Capitol Hill Jan. 6.
Capitol police say woman impersonated an officer at DC security checkpoint
U.S. Capitol police arrested a woman on Saturday morning after she allegedly impersonated a police officer and indicated that she was part of the president’s cabinet at a security checkpoint in D.C.
Virginia man facing charges for carrying a gun in DC says he forgot the weapon was in his vehicle
A 31-year-old Virginia man says he was lost and asking for directions when he was arrested for showing up at a D.C. inauguration security checkpoint on Friday evening with a gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
FBI trying to ID woman who allegedly broke into Capitol during riot
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was allegedly part of a mob of rioters who sacked the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
USPS temporarily removes, suspends mail collection in some major cities ahead of inauguration
The United States Postal Service will temporarily shut down post offices in the nation’s capital in preparation of next week’s Inauguration Day.
'It breaks my heart': States and US Capitol prepare for potentially violent week
Some capitols are closed, fences are up and extra police are in place at statehouses across the U.S. as authorities brace for potentially violent demonstrations over the coming days.
Virginia man with gun, more than 500 bullets tried to get into inauguration with unauthorized credential
Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal now faces gun charges in the District of Columbia.
Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in riot probe
Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Capitol Police intelligence ahead of DC riot warned 'Congress itself' could be targeted: report
The Capitol Police chief resigned following the attack
Bail denied for so-called 'QAnon Shaman,' arrested in connection with deadly Capitol riot
A judge has denied bail for an Arizona man known as the so-called 'QAnon Shaman.' Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was arrested for his alleged role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Inauguration Day 2021: Everything you need to know
The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to be a historic one with the COVID-19 pandemic and threats to the Capitol playing a vital role in the preparation.
HHS Sec. Alex Azar resigns, condemns Capitol riots
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is condemning the assault on the U.S. Capitol in his formal letter of resignation.
Arkansas man photographed sitting at Pelosi's desk during Capitol riot put on house arrest
An Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week has been put under House arrest as he awaits trial.
TSA considering putting pro-Trump Capitol rioters on US no-fly list
Federal safety officials are investigating people who took part in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol to decide whether they belong on the federal no-fly list.
Highly-trained ex-military and cops counted among Capitol rioters
At least 21 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near last week's Capitol riot, with more than a dozen others under investigation.
DC police searching for suspect who used shield to pin officer against doorjamb at US Capitol
The Metropolitan D.C. Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect who was caught on camera using a police shield to pin one of their officers against a doorjamb during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
Capitol Police 'looking at' reports of members giving tours in days before riot: source
'This is a large puzzle and we're looking at every piece to put it together,' an FBI official said
'Core areas' of National Mall to close ahead of inauguration through at least January 21, says NPS
Main sections of the National Mall will close ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden as security measures continue to tighten in and around the nation’s capital.
Investigations into Capitol riot expected to grow 'exponentially' into the weekend
The U.S. Attorney for D.C. Michael Sherwin said there are 275 open investigations related to the violence on Jan. 6 including cases outside the Capitol and on Capitol grounds at a Department of Justice press conference Friday afternoon.
Official says 'no direct evidence’ of plot to kill at pro-Trump Capitol riot
The remarks came in a motion prosecutors filed late Thursday in the case against Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man who took part in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.