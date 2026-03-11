Officials warn Potomac sewage spill damage may last a decade

The Brief Regional leaders say federal funding may be needed for the next five to 10 years to repair environmental damage from the historic Potomac River sewage spill. Officials emphasized the spill’s regional impact across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, despite the pipe break occurring in Maryland. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has taken over cleanup efforts.



Federal funding could be needed for the next decade to repair damage from the historic sewage spill in the Potomac River.

What we know:

Leaders from D.C., Maryland and Virginia said in a meeting Wednesday that federal funding will be needed for the next five to 10 years to address the damage.

This comes nearly two months after the spill and one day after the Potomac Riverkeeper criticized DC Water.

What they're saying:

Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Chair Charles Allen voiced support for the Riverkeeper.

"They’re an invaluable resource. That’s who I walked the river with. That’s the Potomac Riverkeeper doing their job," said Allen.

Allen told FOX 5 he hopes federal partners will provide funding for repairs. He said this is a regional effort, even though the pipe break occurred in Maryland.

"It’s not just a single jurisdiction that’s going to be on the hook for this. We’re looking at a five- to 10-year time horizon," said Fairfax County Board Member Rodney Lusk.

What's next:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has taken over the cleanup process.

Leaders in the region say they will seek additional federal funding from lawmakers.