DC Mayor Muriel Bowser asking Americans not to come to Washington for Inauguration

D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser has one request for those thinking about coming to the nation’s capital for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Don’t.

On Monday, the mayor and city leaders requested that the public stay away on Jan. 20 citing COVID-19 concerns and the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bowser said she requested a pre-emergency declaration for the District of Columbia ahead of the inauguration and asked that agencies establish a security and federal force deployment plan for all federal property.

In addition, Bowser is asking for a daily FBI intelligence and threat briefing from Jan. 11 to 24 and has asked the Department of Interior to cancel and/or deny all public gathering permits for the same time period.

More than 90 arrests have been made following the attack on the Capitol and multiple security measures have already taken place to keep visitors off the grounds.

Mayor Bowser has also declared a public emergency for 15 days following the Capitol riots.

To get updates on the Inauguration from the D.C. government, you can text INAUG2021 to 888-777. Updates on public safety, street closures, weather alerts, transit updates and more will be provided.