Metro service plans, road closures, parking restrictions announced for DC ahead of Inauguration Day

On Wednesday, Metro announced several service adjustments ahead of next week's Inauguration Day. Meanwhile, Metropolitan D.C. Police also announced multiple road closures in the District.

Metro says from Friday, January 15 through Thursday, January 21, 13 stations will be closed inside of the Inauguration security perimeter. Eleven of those stations will close on Friday and two additional stations will close on Saturday.

Trains will pass through the closed stations without stopping during this time and operate on a Saturday schedule – every 12 minutes on the Red Line and 15 minutes on all other lines, according to Metro.

"We are working closely with our regional and federal partners to keep the public safe during this National Special Security Event and to discourage travel within the secure zone," said General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. "While we are supporting law enforcement plans to enhance security, we are also keeping essential services in place for our residents who need to get to work, to medical appointments, and to grocery stores."

The following Metro stations will be closed:

- Farragut North

- Judiciary Square

- Union Station

- Archives

- Arlington Cemetery

- Farragut West

- McPherson Square

- Federal Center SW

- Capitol South

- Smithsonian

- Federal Triangle

Metro says 26 Metrobus routes will also be detoured around the expanded security perimeter Friday through Thursday.

"Metrobus will operate normal service on weekdays and weekends to accommodate customers making trips outside the zone, with the exception of January 20th, when buses will operate on a Saturday schedule," according to Metro.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

- Independence Ave. between Washington Ave. and Second St. SE

- Constitution Ave. between First St. NW and Second St. NE

- East Capitol St. between First and Second Streets

- 18th St. at Constitution Ave. NW

- 17th St. at Independence Ave. SW

- 11th St. at Independence Ave. SW

- 12th St. at Independence Ave. SW

- 7th St. at Madison Dr. NW

- 7th St. at Jefferson Dr. SW

MPD says road closures on the surrounding streets around the White House, the National Mall and the U.S. Capitol are subject to change and could include parts of Downtown DC.

