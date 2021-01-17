Secret Service releases map, updated transportation security measures ahead of inauguration

The U.S. Secret Service on Sunday morning released a map detailing the secured area in the heart of D.C. as well as additional transportation security measures ahead of the inauguration.

The District has been transformed over the 12 days into a fortified urban center in the wake of a violent riot that shook Capitol Hill and the nation, and federal officials warned of more potential violence on the way.

On Jan. 6, following a rally featuring President Donald Trump, a mob of protesters stormed the Capitol building in order to interrupt the Electoral Vote certification process, which would cement President-Elect Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Five people died as a result of the incident.

D.C. police announced multiple road closures last week, but the Secret Service on Sunday announced a host of additional restrictions that will be in effect Jan. 16 through Jan. 21.

