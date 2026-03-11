DC man apprehended in Connecticut after killing ex-girlfriend: officials
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A woman was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend in his Washington, D.C., apartment, according to police, who say he went on the run following the murder.
What we know:
Tyjuan Bazemore, 35, is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Nyesha Tranae Walden-Hatcher, in the head last month, then fleeing to Connecticut.
He was taken into custody in Connecticut, then extradited back to DC, where he was charged with murder and held without bond.
Dig deeper:
Officials say Bazemore was a suspect in a domestic violence assault case involving the victim at the time of the killing.
He had been ordered to stay away from her as a condition of his release.
What's next:
Bazemore is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 20.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Attorney's Office.